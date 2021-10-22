This week, the largest Triceratops skeleton ever unearthed is to be auctioned in Paris, but museum curators such as Francis Duranthon can only dream of getting their hands on such a prize.
With an estimated price tag of up to 1.5 million euros (US$1.7 million), Duranthon, who directs the Toulouse Museum of Natural History, told reporters that the skeleton would cost 20 to 25 years of his acquisitions budget.
“We can’t compete,” he said.
Photo: Reuters
The Triceratops is among the most distinctive of dinosaurs due to the three horns on its head — one at the nose and two on the forehead — that give the dinosaur its Latin name.
“Big John” is the largest known surviving example, with a skeleton about 8m long.
It was discovered in South Dakota in 2014 and flown to Italy, where it was assembled by specialists.
It is only the latest dinosaur to be sold by the Drouot auction house, which, according to its Web site, handled an Allosaurus and a Diplodocus, each worth 1.4 million euros in 2018.
Last year, it sold a second Allosaurus for 3 million euros.
That these and other skeletons could adorn private mansions rather than museum halls is a common source of frustration.
For Steve Brusatte, a consultant on the forthcoming Jurassic World movie, “dinosaur fossils belong in museums.”
The author of The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs remembers being a teenager and seeing the fossil that would inspire him to go into paleontology.
“The T-rex skeleton Sue was put on display at the Field Museum in Chicago,” Brusatte told reporters. “It awed me and, standing under it, it gave me a new perspective on the ancient world.”
In 1997, Sue, the Tyrannosaurus rex that sparked the imagination of the young Brusatte, was also put up for auction.
The Field Museum raised more than US$8 million to purchase it.
However, “it could easily have gone the other way,” Brusatte said. “A single wealthy person could have bought it, brought it home and it would never have been put on display for the public, to inspire me and countless other children.”
