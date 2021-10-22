The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday authorized using a “mix and match” strategy for people who require a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine after their primary series.
“The FDA has determined that the known and potential benefits of the use of a single heterologous booster dose outweigh the known and potential risks of their use in eligible populations,” the agency said in a statement.
The Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines are authorized in the US. A single dose of any of them might be used following completion of primary vaccination with a different COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the decision, people who received two Moderna shots initially and are 65 or older, older than 18 and at high risk for COVID-19, or older than 18 and have high occupational exposure, may receive a booster.
All adults who received the one-dose J&J vaccine more than two months ago are also eligible for a booster.
Previously, only immune compromised people, or those who belonged to elderly or high-risk groups and had received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, were eligible for a boost.
The data supporting the decisions came from emerging research reviewed by the FDA.
“Today’s actions demonstrate our commitment to public health in proactively fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic,” FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said.
The statement also cautioned of highly rare side effects associated with the vaccines. The mRNA vaccines, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, have been associated with increased risks of inflammatory heart conditions, myocarditis and pericarditis, especially in younger males. The J&J vaccine has been linked to a serious and rare type of blood clot in combination with low blood platelets one or two weeks after administration.
Japan’s Mount Aso erupted yesterday, spewing a giant column of ash thousands of meters into the sky as hikers rushed away from the popular tourist spot. No injuries were immediately reported after the late-morning eruption in southwest Japan, which sent rocks flying in a dramatic blast captured by nearby CCTV cameras. People were warned not to approach the volcano as it ejected hot gas and ash as high as 3,500m, and sent stones tumbling down its grassy slopes. Authorities were checking if any hikers had been trapped or injured, officials told local media, as TV footage showed dozens of vehicles and tour buses
South Korea yesterday said that it would lift COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings next week as the country prepares to switch to a “living with COVID-19” strategy amid rising vaccination levels. A new panel established this week is drawing up a plan for a gradual lifting of curbs, aiming to lift restrictions and reopen the economy next month on the expectation that 80 percent of the adult population will be fully vaccinated. From Monday, the South Korean government is to allow gatherings of up to four unvaccinated people and ease operating-hour restrictions imposed on venues such as restaurants, cafes and cinemas, South
‘AVOIDABLE SITUATION’: After being tortured in his home country, a Sri Lankan and his family are at risk of deportation from the UK, despite his academic fellowship A scientist conducting groundbreaking research into renewable energy is facing deportation with his family to Sri Lanka, where he was tortured, after receiving contradictory information about his case from the British Home Office. Nadarajah Muhunthan, 47, his wife, Sharmila, 42, and their three children, aged 13, nine and five, went to the UK in 2018 after Muhunthan, who is working on thin-film photovoltaic devices used to generate solar power, was given a prestigious Commonwealth Rutherford fellowship. The award allowed him to reside to the UK for two years to research and develop the technology. His wife obtained a job caring for
A top global law firm is no longer representing the University of Hong Kong (HKU) in seeking the removal of a Tiananmen memorial from its campus after it came under heavy criticism in the US for helping China purge dissent, the Washington Post reported. Mayer Brown is the latest international company to face pressure over how its actions in China contradict its more progressive statements in the West. The 8m high Pillar of Shame sculpture by Danish artist Jens Galschiot has stood on HKU’s campus since 1997, the year the city was handed back to China. It features 50 anguished faces and tortured