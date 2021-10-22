COVID-19: US authorizes ‘mix and match’ use of COVID-19 boosters

AFP, WASHINGTON





The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday authorized using a “mix and match” strategy for people who require a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine after their primary series.

“The FDA has determined that the known and potential benefits of the use of a single heterologous booster dose outweigh the known and potential risks of their use in eligible populations,” the agency said in a statement.

The Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines are authorized in the US. A single dose of any of them might be used following completion of primary vaccination with a different COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the decision, people who received two Moderna shots initially and are 65 or older, older than 18 and at high risk for COVID-19, or older than 18 and have high occupational exposure, may receive a booster.

All adults who received the one-dose J&J vaccine more than two months ago are also eligible for a booster.

Previously, only immune compromised people, or those who belonged to elderly or high-risk groups and had received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, were eligible for a boost.

The data supporting the decisions came from emerging research reviewed by the FDA.

“Today’s actions demonstrate our commitment to public health in proactively fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic,” FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said.

The statement also cautioned of highly rare side effects associated with the vaccines. The mRNA vaccines, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, have been associated with increased risks of inflammatory heart conditions, myocarditis and pericarditis, especially in younger males. The J&J vaccine has been linked to a serious and rare type of blood clot in combination with low blood platelets one or two weeks after administration.