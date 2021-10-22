COVID-19: New York City orders police be vaccinated

New York City on Wednesday ordered all police officers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, setting up a showdown with the force’s union as officers across the US challenge mandated inoculations.

The directive — which also applies to firefighters, prison guards and sanitation workers — comes as disgruntled officers in Chicago and Los Angeles push back against proof of vaccination requirements.

Vaccine rates amongst the New York Police Department lag behind the city average: About 71 percent of its 55,000 staff members have been inoculated compared to 84 percent of all adults in the city.

In a bid to boost the rate, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that all public workers must provide proof they have received at least one vaccine dose, or risk losing their jobs.

“I’m saying this to every mayor, every governor, every CEO, it’s time for these mandates, finish this war, or we’re going to have COVID with us way too long,” he told MSNBC.

The order applies to 160,000 city employees and is to go into effect on Nov. 1.

Corrections officers would have another month to be vaccinated due to a staffing crisis at Rikers Island prison.

“Unvaccinated employees will be placed on unpaid leave until they show proof of vaccination to their supervisor,” the mayor’s office said in a statement.

They would not have the option of providing a negative test instead, but medical and religious exemptions would be allowed.

The New York City Police Benevolent Association, the world’s largest municipal police union representing about 24,000 officers, said it would challenge the move.

It supports vaccines, but opposes mandates, saying it should be a personal decision between individual officers and their healthcare providers.

The union endorsed former US president Donald Trump in last year’s presidential election and has repeatedly clashed with De Blasio, a Democrat.

“Now that the city has moved to unilaterally impose a mandate, we will proceed with legal action to protect our members’ rights,” union president Patrick Lynch said in a statement.

About 237 US police officers have died from COVID-19 this year, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page which tracks deaths in the line of duty. Fifty have died from gunfire.

In the third-largest US city, Chicago, several thousand officers face being placed on unpaid leave after refusing to disclose their vaccination status.

The standoff has reached the courts and comes as Chicago once again leads the US in murders, with 639 homicides this year through Wednesday last week — up 55 percent from two years ago.

Earlier this month, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he would not enforce a vaccine mandate on his 18,000 employees, according to local reports.

In Massachusetts, about 85 percent of state police are vaccinated, but unions say resignations over a mandate was worsening a staffing crisis.

Seattle police are also grappling with shortages due to a mandate, a local guild said.

Vaccine mandates are a political flash point in the US, with Republicans generally opposing them, citing personal freedom.

Last month, US President Joe Biden announced his government would demand vaccines for federal workers and for businesses with more than 100 employees. On Monday last week, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott banned mandates for any entities in his state, including private companies.

As an incentive, New York City employees would receive an extra US$500 in their paycheck if they are vaccinated by Friday next week.

More than 70 percent of the workers affected by the mandate have already received at least one vaccine dose, which leaves about 46,000 unvaccinated.

The order essentially extends an earlier mandate that required all public sector teachers and healthcare workers to receive a vaccine.

That directive dramatically increased vaccination rates to 96 percent of education employees and 95 percent of hospital staff.

New York City already requires vaccines for most indoor activities, including dining, theater, cinemas and sports centers.

More than 34,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the city of more than 8 million people.