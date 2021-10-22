Iraq finds water-logged cash left behind by IS group in Mosul bank’s basement

AFP, MOSUL, Iraq





Bags of damaged banknotes have been retrieved from the coffers of the Iraqi Central Bank’s branch in Mosul, once a stronghold of the Islamic State (IS) group.

In the imposing building riddled with gaping holes and a blackened ceiling, workers removed sacks containing packs of banknotes rolled up in black plastic bags from a hole in the floor.

“After starting to fix the building and removing rubble, we were able to access the safes,” Mosul branch head Hussein al-Zaidi said.

Bags of banknotes retrieved from the basement of the Iraqi Central Bank’s Mosul branch are pictured on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

“We discovered banknotes in bags, small bills,” he added.

The banknotes were badly damaged after “the coffers were engulfed in groundwater due to an air strike” during the offensive to take Mosul from IS fighters.

About 175 bags have been found so far, he said, without specifying the total value of the money.

When IS fighters took Mosul in the summer of 2014, they seized several hundred million dollars, as well as gold bars, from the Mosul branch.

The country’s second city, Mosul was the IS group’s Iraqi “capital” of their self-proclaimed “caliphate.”