World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Giant hailstones hit town

A town in the country’s tropical north has been pounded by “record breaking” hailstones the size of mangoes or grapefruit, with some shattering vehicle windshields. The giant hailstones measured more than 16cm in diameter, the Bureau of Meteorology said yesterday. They hit Yalboroo when a storm swept through the small town about 1,000km north of Brisbane late on Tuesday. “Yesterday’s 16cm hail in Yalboroo, Queensland, is a new Australian record,” the Bureau of Meteorology wrote on Twitter.

AUSTRALIA

Commuter train derails

An early morning commuter train partly derailed after hitting a van abandoned on the tracks near Sydney yesterday, authorities said. The four-carriage train hit the vehicle in Wollongong, about 90km south of Sydney at 4:15am, knocking the front carriage onto its side and tilting the second carriage, emergency services said. The train driver was released by firefighters and taken to hospital, along with a guard and two of the train’s nine passengers. “I was speaking to some of the railway workers on site and when they see a train in that position, they immediately expect fatalities, so I think it is very fortunate nobody was hurt,” New South Wales Police Superintendent Craig Ireland told reporters.

CHINA

News sources list updated

The Cyberspace Administration of China, the country’s top Internet regulator, yesterday published an updated list of 1,358 Internet news services, stating that information service providers can only reprint news from those sources. The list contains four times as many outlets as a list from 2016, and includes more public and social media accounts, the agency said in its announcement. The regulator added that Internet news services that reprint news information must follow the latest version of the list and that outlets that do not abide by the rules would face punishment.

AUSTRIA

Dead migrants found in bus

Media reports on Tuesday said that the bodies of two men were found in a minibus carrying dozens of migrants near the country’s border with Hungary. Public broadcaster ORF reported that authorities stopped the vehicle and found 28 people crammed inside, two of them dead. Police were searching the area around Siegendorf, a village 50km south of Vienna, for the driver of the minibus, ORF reported. It quoted police as saying that the two men who died were likely to have been between 25 and 30 years old, and in poor physical condition. The migrants were all Syrians and Kurds, the authorities said.

UNITED STATES

All 21 survive plane crash

A plane crashed at takeoff on Tuesday in Texas, with all 21 passengers and crew on board scrambling to safety before the aircraft burst into flames. Television images showed firefighters spraying water onto the burning remains of the plane, which came to a halt across a track in a field, surrounded by trees and bushes. The fuselage was reduced to ashes, with only the tail section surviving as black smoke poured from the wreckage. “Fortunately all 21 passengers, including three crew members, were reported as safely evacuated from this twin-engine jet before it was fully engulfed in flames,” the Katy Fire Department said in a statement.