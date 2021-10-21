AUSTRALIA
Giant hailstones hit town
A town in the country’s tropical north has been pounded by “record breaking” hailstones the size of mangoes or grapefruit, with some shattering vehicle windshields. The giant hailstones measured more than 16cm in diameter, the Bureau of Meteorology said yesterday. They hit Yalboroo when a storm swept through the small town about 1,000km north of Brisbane late on Tuesday. “Yesterday’s 16cm hail in Yalboroo, Queensland, is a new Australian record,” the Bureau of Meteorology wrote on Twitter.
AUSTRALIA
Commuter train derails
An early morning commuter train partly derailed after hitting a van abandoned on the tracks near Sydney yesterday, authorities said. The four-carriage train hit the vehicle in Wollongong, about 90km south of Sydney at 4:15am, knocking the front carriage onto its side and tilting the second carriage, emergency services said. The train driver was released by firefighters and taken to hospital, along with a guard and two of the train’s nine passengers. “I was speaking to some of the railway workers on site and when they see a train in that position, they immediately expect fatalities, so I think it is very fortunate nobody was hurt,” New South Wales Police Superintendent Craig Ireland told reporters.
CHINA
News sources list updated
The Cyberspace Administration of China, the country’s top Internet regulator, yesterday published an updated list of 1,358 Internet news services, stating that information service providers can only reprint news from those sources. The list contains four times as many outlets as a list from 2016, and includes more public and social media accounts, the agency said in its announcement. The regulator added that Internet news services that reprint news information must follow the latest version of the list and that outlets that do not abide by the rules would face punishment.
AUSTRIA
Dead migrants found in bus
Media reports on Tuesday said that the bodies of two men were found in a minibus carrying dozens of migrants near the country’s border with Hungary. Public broadcaster ORF reported that authorities stopped the vehicle and found 28 people crammed inside, two of them dead. Police were searching the area around Siegendorf, a village 50km south of Vienna, for the driver of the minibus, ORF reported. It quoted police as saying that the two men who died were likely to have been between 25 and 30 years old, and in poor physical condition. The migrants were all Syrians and Kurds, the authorities said.
UNITED STATES
All 21 survive plane crash
A plane crashed at takeoff on Tuesday in Texas, with all 21 passengers and crew on board scrambling to safety before the aircraft burst into flames. Television images showed firefighters spraying water onto the burning remains of the plane, which came to a halt across a track in a field, surrounded by trees and bushes. The fuselage was reduced to ashes, with only the tail section surviving as black smoke poured from the wreckage. “Fortunately all 21 passengers, including three crew members, were reported as safely evacuated from this twin-engine jet before it was fully engulfed in flames,” the Katy Fire Department said in a statement.
South Korea yesterday said that it would lift COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings next week as the country prepares to switch to a “living with COVID-19” strategy amid rising vaccination levels. A new panel established this week is drawing up a plan for a gradual lifting of curbs, aiming to lift restrictions and reopen the economy next month on the expectation that 80 percent of the adult population will be fully vaccinated. From Monday, the South Korean government is to allow gatherings of up to four unvaccinated people and ease operating-hour restrictions imposed on venues such as restaurants, cafes and cinemas, South
Black ticks on their foreheads marking the eye to be operated on, dozens of patients in green overalls wait in line, beneficiaries of a pioneering Indian model that is restoring sight to millions. With a highly efficient assembly line model inspired by McDonald’s, the network of hospitals of the Aravind Eye Care System performs about 500,000 surgeries a year — many for free. More than one-quarter of the world’s population, or about 2.2 billion people, have a vision impairment, and 1 billion of the cases could have been prevented, WHO data shows. There are about 10 million blind people in India, and
‘AVOIDABLE SITUATION’: After being tortured in his home country, a Sri Lankan and his family are at risk of deportation from the UK, despite his academic fellowship A scientist conducting groundbreaking research into renewable energy is facing deportation with his family to Sri Lanka, where he was tortured, after receiving contradictory information about his case from the British Home Office. Nadarajah Muhunthan, 47, his wife, Sharmila, 42, and their three children, aged 13, nine and five, went to the UK in 2018 after Muhunthan, who is working on thin-film photovoltaic devices used to generate solar power, was given a prestigious Commonwealth Rutherford fellowship. The award allowed him to reside to the UK for two years to research and develop the technology. His wife obtained a job caring for
A top global law firm is no longer representing the University of Hong Kong (HKU) in seeking the removal of a Tiananmen memorial from its campus after it came under heavy criticism in the US for helping China purge dissent, the Washington Post reported. Mayer Brown is the latest international company to face pressure over how its actions in China contradict its more progressive statements in the West. The 8m high Pillar of Shame sculpture by Danish artist Jens Galschiot has stood on HKU’s campus since 1997, the year the city was handed back to China. It features 50 anguished faces and tortured