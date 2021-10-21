Jumping onto trucks to get to Britain: A migrant’s day

AP, CALAIS, France





Mohammad and Jaber spend every day looking for the right truck — this afternoon, it felt like it could happen.

The truck seemed right. They screamed to their friend to jump. He ran, latched onto the moving rig between the cab and the cargo compartment, and squeezed in. The truck did not stop, meaning that the driver had not noticed.

The truck and its stowaway disappeared down a French highway toward the Channel Tunnel — the man’s friends hoped he would make it to Britain.

Mohammad and Jaber are young Sudanese refugees who escaped war in their country, endured kidnappings or beatings in Libya, and crossed the Mediterranean to Italy.

They are in the northern French town of Calais, and like hundreds of other people mostly from East Africa and the Middle East, they are trying to get to Britain by hiding in trucks in what has proved to be a dangerous and potentially lethal method.

Politicians on both sides of the English Channel are discussing how to make them stop, after thousands of people have crossed into Britain by various means over the past few months in a flow that has been met with heightened anti-immigrant rhetoric.

While those with some money can pay to go to Britain on flimsy, overcrowded boats in often dangerous waters, the ones who cannot must jump on one of the tens of thousands of commercial trucks that pass each week between France and Britain.

Many of the migrants in Calais want to reach the UK in search of economic opportunity, or because of family and community ties.

French authorities say that another big draw is lax British rules toward migrants without residency papers.

Only young and fit migrants unencumbered by other family members dare to attempt the truck-jumping — it is a team effort.

On a cold autumn day in Calais last week, five young men crouched by a roundabout at a muddy construction site, watching as trucks emerged from a warehouse. A sixth young man hid close to the road.

When a promising-looking truck came out, the other men screamed at him to jump on.

There is a code to tell jumpers which one of the exiting trucks they should grab onto.

“We tell them No. 1, no; No. 2, no; No. 3, yes,” Mohammad said, giving only his first name for fear of arrest or expulsion for trying to cross borders illegally.

The truck drivers check to see that no one enters their rigs, or stop to tell would-be stowaways that it is hopeless climbing onboard.

Police in patrol vehicles often come by, too, to deter the men.

Once aboard a rig, the jumpers pay close attention to the truck’s route. Only one sequence of left and right turns leads them to the Channel Tunnel. If the combination is the wrong one, they get off and start over again.

Mohammad twice managed to get on a truck unnoticed, but had to jump off when he realized it was not going to the UK.

Some ride in the space between the cab and the cargo. Some climb into the cargo compartment if they can pry the doors open.

Even if the vehicle is going in the right direction, more challenges and danger await the stowaways.

Police use technology at the Channel Tunnel to scan trucks for body heat and movement. If the stowaways are discovered, they are forced out of the vehicles by police.

More than 18,000 stowaways were last year discovered in trucks, and 11,000 so far this year.

Refugee advocacy groups and human rights observers report receiving calls for help from migrants in refrigerated trucks who say that they are suffocating or about to die from hypothermia.

Last month, 20-year-old Yasser Abdallah was crushed to death by a truck. He, too, had fled Sudan. He dreamed of being a taxi driver in Britain.

The Calais migrant community grieved for him, and a week later, more than 300 came out to march in his memory.

In a written appeal to truck drivers, the marchers asked: “When you notice a refugee in the truck, you shake the truck and brake again and again until we let go. Why can’t we continue our travel?”