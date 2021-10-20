World News Quick Take

Agencies





TURKEY

Ten envoys summoned

The government summoned the ambassadors of 10 countries, including Germany and the US, after they called for the release of a civil society leader, a Turkish diplomatic source said yesterday. Parisian-born philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala, 64, has been in jail without conviction since 2017 in a case that has fanned tensions with the West. Kavala faces a string of charges linked to 2013 anti-government protests and a failed military putsch in 2016. He has denied the accusations. Rights groups and some Western governments view his detention as a symbol of President Recept Tayyip Erdogan’s growing intolerance of dissent. In a statement on Monday, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the US called for a “just and speedy resolution to his case.” The ambassadors were due to arrive at the foreign ministry in Ankara yesterday morning. The envoys’ statement was “contrary to the rule of law, democracy and independence of the judiciary, which the ambassadors claimed to be defending,” the ministry said.

DENMARK

Petition to stop repatriation

A petition demanding that the government stop its controversial policy of revoking the residency of some Syrian refugees yesterday received the required number of signatures to be submitted to parliament. The government last year decided to re-examine the cases of about 500 Syrians from Damascus, saying “the current situation in Damascus is no longer such as to justify a residence permit or the extension of a residence permit.” The move, supported by much of the Danish political class, had sparked protests and a petition was launched in April asking parliament to change the law allowing the measure. The petition had been signed by more than 53,000 people, surpassing the 50,000 needed for parliament to consider it. Since last summer, at least 250 Syrians have had their temporary residency permits revoked, government statistics published in May showed.

UNITED STATES

Envoy Khalilzad resigns

Zalmay Khalilzad, the veteran envoy whose months of patient diplomacy helped end the US war in Afghanistan, but failed to prevent a Taliban takeover, resigned on Monday. In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Khalilzad defended his record, but acknowledged that he came up short and said he wanted to step aside during the new phase of the nation’s Afghanistan policy. “The political arrangement between the Afghan government and the Taliban did not go forward as envisaged,” he wrote. “The reasons for this are too complex and I will share my thoughts in the coming day and weeks.”

ISRAEL

Diver finds Crusader sword

A scuba diver has salvaged an ancient sword off the country’s Mediterranean coast that experts say dates back to the Crusaders. The Antiquities Authority on Monday said that Shlomi Katzin was on a weekend dive in the north when he spotted a trove of ancient artifacts that included anchors, pottery and a 1m-long sword. He was about 150m off the coast in 5m-deep water when he made the discovery. The weapon is estimated to be 900 years old. “It was found encrusted with marine organisms, but is apparently made of iron,” said Nir Distelfeld, an inspector in the authority’s robbery prevention unit. The sword is to be cleaned and further analyzed, while Katzin was given a certificate of appreciation for good citizenship.