TURKEY
Ten envoys summoned
The government summoned the ambassadors of 10 countries, including Germany and the US, after they called for the release of a civil society leader, a Turkish diplomatic source said yesterday. Parisian-born philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala, 64, has been in jail without conviction since 2017 in a case that has fanned tensions with the West. Kavala faces a string of charges linked to 2013 anti-government protests and a failed military putsch in 2016. He has denied the accusations. Rights groups and some Western governments view his detention as a symbol of President Recept Tayyip Erdogan’s growing intolerance of dissent. In a statement on Monday, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the US called for a “just and speedy resolution to his case.” The ambassadors were due to arrive at the foreign ministry in Ankara yesterday morning. The envoys’ statement was “contrary to the rule of law, democracy and independence of the judiciary, which the ambassadors claimed to be defending,” the ministry said.
DENMARK
Petition to stop repatriation
A petition demanding that the government stop its controversial policy of revoking the residency of some Syrian refugees yesterday received the required number of signatures to be submitted to parliament. The government last year decided to re-examine the cases of about 500 Syrians from Damascus, saying “the current situation in Damascus is no longer such as to justify a residence permit or the extension of a residence permit.” The move, supported by much of the Danish political class, had sparked protests and a petition was launched in April asking parliament to change the law allowing the measure. The petition had been signed by more than 53,000 people, surpassing the 50,000 needed for parliament to consider it. Since last summer, at least 250 Syrians have had their temporary residency permits revoked, government statistics published in May showed.
UNITED STATES
Envoy Khalilzad resigns
Zalmay Khalilzad, the veteran envoy whose months of patient diplomacy helped end the US war in Afghanistan, but failed to prevent a Taliban takeover, resigned on Monday. In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Khalilzad defended his record, but acknowledged that he came up short and said he wanted to step aside during the new phase of the nation’s Afghanistan policy. “The political arrangement between the Afghan government and the Taliban did not go forward as envisaged,” he wrote. “The reasons for this are too complex and I will share my thoughts in the coming day and weeks.”
ISRAEL
Diver finds Crusader sword
A scuba diver has salvaged an ancient sword off the country’s Mediterranean coast that experts say dates back to the Crusaders. The Antiquities Authority on Monday said that Shlomi Katzin was on a weekend dive in the north when he spotted a trove of ancient artifacts that included anchors, pottery and a 1m-long sword. He was about 150m off the coast in 5m-deep water when he made the discovery. The weapon is estimated to be 900 years old. “It was found encrusted with marine organisms, but is apparently made of iron,” said Nir Distelfeld, an inspector in the authority’s robbery prevention unit. The sword is to be cleaned and further analyzed, while Katzin was given a certificate of appreciation for good citizenship.
South Korea yesterday said that it would lift COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings next week as the country prepares to switch to a “living with COVID-19” strategy amid rising vaccination levels. A new panel established this week is drawing up a plan for a gradual lifting of curbs, aiming to lift restrictions and reopen the economy next month on the expectation that 80 percent of the adult population will be fully vaccinated. From Monday, the South Korean government is to allow gatherings of up to four unvaccinated people and ease operating-hour restrictions imposed on venues such as restaurants, cafes and cinemas, South
Australia’s highest court yesterday dismissed an intellectual freedom claim by a university physicist who was fired in part over his public statements that scientists exaggerated damage to the Great Barrier Reef. Five High Court judges unanimously dismissed physicist Peter Ridd’s claim that he had been unlawfully dismissed in 2018 by James Cook University in Townsville, Queensland. The court ruled that a clause in his employment contract that protected his intellectual freedom was not a “general freedom of speech” clause and did not protect him from being fired for serious misconduct under the university’s code of conduct. Australian Minister for Education Alan Tudge said
HUMAN RIGHTS FIRST: The US and the EU have said they are ready to back humanitarian initiatives in Afghanistan, but are wary of providing direct support to the Taliban Afghanistan’s new Taliban government has warned US and European envoys that continued attempts to pressure it through sanctions would undermine security and could trigger a wave of economic refugees. Acting Afghan Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi told Western diplomats at talks in Doha that “weakening the Afghan government is not in the interest of anyone because its negative effects will directly affect the world in [the] security sector and economic migration from the country,” a statement published late on Tuesday showed. The Taliban overthrew Afghanistan’s former US-backed government in August after a two-decade-long conflict, and have declared an Islamic emirate
‘AVOIDABLE SITUATION’: After being tortured in his home country, a Sri Lankan and his family are at risk of deportation from the UK, despite his academic fellowship A scientist conducting groundbreaking research into renewable energy is facing deportation with his family to Sri Lanka, where he was tortured, after receiving contradictory information about his case from the British Home Office. Nadarajah Muhunthan, 47, his wife, Sharmila, 42, and their three children, aged 13, nine and five, went to the UK in 2018 after Muhunthan, who is working on thin-film photovoltaic devices used to generate solar power, was given a prestigious Commonwealth Rutherford fellowship. The award allowed him to reside to the UK for two years to research and develop the technology. His wife obtained a job caring for