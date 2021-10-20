UK will not ‘pitchfork away’ Chinese investment, PM Boris Johnson says

AFP, LONDON





Britain will not “pitchfork away” Chinese investment, despite strained relations between London and Beijing, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview published before a global financing conference yesterday.

Ties have frayed because of criticisms about China’s crackdown on its Uighur minority and creeping authoritarianism in Hong Kong.

However, Johnson added that Britain would not be “naive” over China’s access to critical national infrastructure (CNI), such as nuclear power stations and superfast 5G networks.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the stage after delivering a speech during the Global Investment Summit at the Science Museum in London yesterday. Photo: AFP

Britain, which hosts the COP26 UN climate summit next month, was to unveil US$13.3 billion in foreign investment to support green economic growth.

“I’m not going to tell you the UK government is going to pitchfork away every overture from China,” Johnson said in an interview with Bloomberg published late on Monday.

“China is a gigantic part of our economic life and will be for a long time — for our lifetime,” he said. “But that does not mean that we should be naive in the way we look at our critical national infrastructure — you mention nuclear power, you mention 5G technology — those are all legitimate concerns for any government.”

Johnson added that the UK would retain a “cautious” approach over China, which the government has described as a “systemic competitor,” but a key player in tackling international issues ,such as climate change.

“We should be cautious about how we handle our CNI and about how we handle FDI [foreign direct investment] from China.... That is why we have brought in some of the legislation that we have,” he added.

He insisted that trade links would continue to grow, despite tensions over the controversial AUKUS defense pact with Australia and the US, which is widely viewed as a response to a rising China in the Indo-Pacific region.

“I am no Sino-phobe, very far from it. China is a great country, a great civilization,” he added.

“In spite of all the difficulties, in spite of all the difficult conversations about the Dalai Lama or Hong Kong or the Uighurs — where we will continue to stick to our views — trade with China has continued to expand for a very long time,” he said.