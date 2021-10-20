Gender equality in free speech is far off: UN

SUPPRESSION: Governments need to take the issue of gender stereotyping seriously, with the rise of populist regimes fueling sexism and misogyny, an investigator said

AP, UNITED NATIONS





An independent UN investigator on Monday said that despite the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to courageous Filipino journalist Maria Ressa, “gender equality in freedom of expression remains a distant goal.”

“Women’s voices are being suppressed by laws, policies of the state, as well as social customs, traditions, interpretation of religion and growing fundamentalism around the world that has actually spurred also the growth of misogyny and sexism,” said Irene Khan, the special investigator on the promotion and protection of freedom of opinion and expression.

Ressa, cofounder of the Rappler news Web site known for its critical reporting on Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody anti-drug crackdown, has been convicted of cyberlibel and faces other criminal charges.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa, cofounder of the online news Web site Rappler, poses for a picture after an interview at a restaurant in Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on Oct. 9. Photo: EPA-EFE

The Nobel committee also said Ressa and Rappler have “documented how social media is being used to spread fake news, harass opponents and manipulate public discourse,”

Khan, the former head of Amnesty International and the first woman to hold the position in its 27-year history, said in a statement to the UN General Assembly’s human rights committee and a briefing to journalists that governments need to take the issue of gender stereotyping more seriously.

“Women are doing marvelous things, but pressure on the other side is very high,” she said.

Gender censorship “is pervasive, online and offline,” with sexism and misogyny the dominant factors that have been heightened “by the rise of populist, authoritarian and fundamentalist forces around the world,” she said.

In a number of countries, the online social behavior of young women and “gender non-conforming people” are closely monitored, censored and criminalized by governments “under the guise of protecting ‘public morals,’” she said.

“Such action is paternalistic at best, misogynistic at worst,” she said, adding that sexual and gender-based violence, hate speech and disinformation “are used extensively online and offline to chill or kill women’s expression.”

Female journalists, politicians, human rights defenders and feminist activists are often targeted, she said, with the aim of driving them off the platforms and out of public life.

“The effect is to undermine human rights and set back media diversity and inclusive democracy,” she said.

Khan urged stepped-up efforts to close the digital divide, saying almost half the world’s women have no access to the Internet.

“The same digital technology that leads to online violence against women is also the technology that allows them to organize, to meet, to discuss in digital platforms in a way in which their own societies — especially in traditional societies — don’t allow them to do,” she said. “So women need to be empowered, and the path to empowerment is to respect freedom of expression.”

Khan called for digital space to be made safe for women, and urged countries to adopt robust laws to prohibit online gender-based violence and investigate and prosecute cases.

However, she said efforts to eradicate online gender-based violence, hate speech and disinformation “should not be used as a pretext by governments to restrict freedom of expression beyond what is permitted under international law.”