An independent UN investigator on Monday said that despite the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to courageous Filipino journalist Maria Ressa, “gender equality in freedom of expression remains a distant goal.”
“Women’s voices are being suppressed by laws, policies of the state, as well as social customs, traditions, interpretation of religion and growing fundamentalism around the world that has actually spurred also the growth of misogyny and sexism,” said Irene Khan, the special investigator on the promotion and protection of freedom of opinion and expression.
Ressa, cofounder of the Rappler news Web site known for its critical reporting on Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody anti-drug crackdown, has been convicted of cyberlibel and faces other criminal charges.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The Nobel committee also said Ressa and Rappler have “documented how social media is being used to spread fake news, harass opponents and manipulate public discourse,”
Khan, the former head of Amnesty International and the first woman to hold the position in its 27-year history, said in a statement to the UN General Assembly’s human rights committee and a briefing to journalists that governments need to take the issue of gender stereotyping more seriously.
“Women are doing marvelous things, but pressure on the other side is very high,” she said.
Gender censorship “is pervasive, online and offline,” with sexism and misogyny the dominant factors that have been heightened “by the rise of populist, authoritarian and fundamentalist forces around the world,” she said.
In a number of countries, the online social behavior of young women and “gender non-conforming people” are closely monitored, censored and criminalized by governments “under the guise of protecting ‘public morals,’” she said.
“Such action is paternalistic at best, misogynistic at worst,” she said, adding that sexual and gender-based violence, hate speech and disinformation “are used extensively online and offline to chill or kill women’s expression.”
Female journalists, politicians, human rights defenders and feminist activists are often targeted, she said, with the aim of driving them off the platforms and out of public life.
“The effect is to undermine human rights and set back media diversity and inclusive democracy,” she said.
Khan urged stepped-up efforts to close the digital divide, saying almost half the world’s women have no access to the Internet.
“The same digital technology that leads to online violence against women is also the technology that allows them to organize, to meet, to discuss in digital platforms in a way in which their own societies — especially in traditional societies — don’t allow them to do,” she said. “So women need to be empowered, and the path to empowerment is to respect freedom of expression.”
Khan called for digital space to be made safe for women, and urged countries to adopt robust laws to prohibit online gender-based violence and investigate and prosecute cases.
However, she said efforts to eradicate online gender-based violence, hate speech and disinformation “should not be used as a pretext by governments to restrict freedom of expression beyond what is permitted under international law.”
South Korea yesterday said that it would lift COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings next week as the country prepares to switch to a “living with COVID-19” strategy amid rising vaccination levels. A new panel established this week is drawing up a plan for a gradual lifting of curbs, aiming to lift restrictions and reopen the economy next month on the expectation that 80 percent of the adult population will be fully vaccinated. From Monday, the South Korean government is to allow gatherings of up to four unvaccinated people and ease operating-hour restrictions imposed on venues such as restaurants, cafes and cinemas, South
Australia’s highest court yesterday dismissed an intellectual freedom claim by a university physicist who was fired in part over his public statements that scientists exaggerated damage to the Great Barrier Reef. Five High Court judges unanimously dismissed physicist Peter Ridd’s claim that he had been unlawfully dismissed in 2018 by James Cook University in Townsville, Queensland. The court ruled that a clause in his employment contract that protected his intellectual freedom was not a “general freedom of speech” clause and did not protect him from being fired for serious misconduct under the university’s code of conduct. Australian Minister for Education Alan Tudge said
HUMAN RIGHTS FIRST: The US and the EU have said they are ready to back humanitarian initiatives in Afghanistan, but are wary of providing direct support to the Taliban Afghanistan’s new Taliban government has warned US and European envoys that continued attempts to pressure it through sanctions would undermine security and could trigger a wave of economic refugees. Acting Afghan Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi told Western diplomats at talks in Doha that “weakening the Afghan government is not in the interest of anyone because its negative effects will directly affect the world in [the] security sector and economic migration from the country,” a statement published late on Tuesday showed. The Taliban overthrew Afghanistan’s former US-backed government in August after a two-decade-long conflict, and have declared an Islamic emirate
‘AVOIDABLE SITUATION’: After being tortured in his home country, a Sri Lankan and his family are at risk of deportation from the UK, despite his academic fellowship A scientist conducting groundbreaking research into renewable energy is facing deportation with his family to Sri Lanka, where he was tortured, after receiving contradictory information about his case from the British Home Office. Nadarajah Muhunthan, 47, his wife, Sharmila, 42, and their three children, aged 13, nine and five, went to the UK in 2018 after Muhunthan, who is working on thin-film photovoltaic devices used to generate solar power, was given a prestigious Commonwealth Rutherford fellowship. The award allowed him to reside to the UK for two years to research and develop the technology. His wife obtained a job caring for