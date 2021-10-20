Africa’s glaciers ‘to vanish in 20 years’

TIME FOR CHANGE: By 2030, up to 118 million extremely poor people could be hit by floods, drought and extreme heat, a UN World Meteorological Organization report said

Reuters, JOHANNESBURG





Africa’s fabled eastern glaciers are expected to disappear in two decades, 118 million poor people face immanent drought, floods or extreme heat, and climate change could shave 3 percent off continental GDP by the middle of the century, the UN’s climate agency said yesterday.

The latest report on the state of Africa’s climate by the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO), partnered with African Union agencies, paints a dire picture of the continent’s ability to adapt to increasingly frequent weather disasters.

Last year was Africa’s third-warmest year on record, 0.86°C above the average temperature in the three decades leading to 2010, one data set showed.

A herd of elephants walk in front of Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro across the border in Kenya’s Amboseli National Park on Nov. 3, 2016. All three of Africa’s tropical ice fields, including Kilimanjaro, would be gone by the 2040s, a UN World Meteorological Organization report said. Photo: AFP

It has mostly warmed slower than high-latitude temperate zones, but the effect is still devastating.

“The rapid shrinking of the last remaining glaciers in eastern Africa, which are expected to melt entirely in the near future, signals the threat of ... irreversible change to the Earth system,” WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a foreword to the report.

It forecast that if current rates continue, all three of Africa’s tropical ice fields — Tanzania’s Kilimanjaro, Kenya’s Mount Kenya and Uganda’s Rwenzoris — would be gone by the 2040s.

In addition, “by 2030, it is estimated that up to 118 million extremely poor people [living on less than US$1.90 per day] will be exposed to drought, floods and extreme heat ... if adequate response measures are not put in place,” African Union Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture Josefa Sacko said.

Africa, which accounts for less than 4 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, has long been expected to be severely affected by climate change. Its croplands are already drought-prone, many of its major cities hug the coast and widespread poverty makes it harder for people to adapt.

Apart from worsening drought on a continent reliant on agriculture, there was extensive flooding recorded in East and West Africa last year, the report said, adding that a locust infestation of historic proportions, which began a year earlier, continued to wreak havoc.

The report estimated that sub-Saharan Africa would need to spend US$30 billion to US$50 billion, or 2 to 3 percent of GDP, each year to adapt and avert even worse consequences.

An estimated 1.2 million people were last year displaced by storms and floods, nearly two-and-half times as many people as fled their homes because of conflict in the same year.