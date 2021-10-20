Africa’s fabled eastern glaciers are expected to disappear in two decades, 118 million poor people face immanent drought, floods or extreme heat, and climate change could shave 3 percent off continental GDP by the middle of the century, the UN’s climate agency said yesterday.
The latest report on the state of Africa’s climate by the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO), partnered with African Union agencies, paints a dire picture of the continent’s ability to adapt to increasingly frequent weather disasters.
Last year was Africa’s third-warmest year on record, 0.86°C above the average temperature in the three decades leading to 2010, one data set showed.
Photo: AFP
It has mostly warmed slower than high-latitude temperate zones, but the effect is still devastating.
“The rapid shrinking of the last remaining glaciers in eastern Africa, which are expected to melt entirely in the near future, signals the threat of ... irreversible change to the Earth system,” WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a foreword to the report.
It forecast that if current rates continue, all three of Africa’s tropical ice fields — Tanzania’s Kilimanjaro, Kenya’s Mount Kenya and Uganda’s Rwenzoris — would be gone by the 2040s.
In addition, “by 2030, it is estimated that up to 118 million extremely poor people [living on less than US$1.90 per day] will be exposed to drought, floods and extreme heat ... if adequate response measures are not put in place,” African Union Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture Josefa Sacko said.
Africa, which accounts for less than 4 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, has long been expected to be severely affected by climate change. Its croplands are already drought-prone, many of its major cities hug the coast and widespread poverty makes it harder for people to adapt.
Apart from worsening drought on a continent reliant on agriculture, there was extensive flooding recorded in East and West Africa last year, the report said, adding that a locust infestation of historic proportions, which began a year earlier, continued to wreak havoc.
The report estimated that sub-Saharan Africa would need to spend US$30 billion to US$50 billion, or 2 to 3 percent of GDP, each year to adapt and avert even worse consequences.
An estimated 1.2 million people were last year displaced by storms and floods, nearly two-and-half times as many people as fled their homes because of conflict in the same year.
South Korea yesterday said that it would lift COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings next week as the country prepares to switch to a “living with COVID-19” strategy amid rising vaccination levels. A new panel established this week is drawing up a plan for a gradual lifting of curbs, aiming to lift restrictions and reopen the economy next month on the expectation that 80 percent of the adult population will be fully vaccinated. From Monday, the South Korean government is to allow gatherings of up to four unvaccinated people and ease operating-hour restrictions imposed on venues such as restaurants, cafes and cinemas, South
Australia’s highest court yesterday dismissed an intellectual freedom claim by a university physicist who was fired in part over his public statements that scientists exaggerated damage to the Great Barrier Reef. Five High Court judges unanimously dismissed physicist Peter Ridd’s claim that he had been unlawfully dismissed in 2018 by James Cook University in Townsville, Queensland. The court ruled that a clause in his employment contract that protected his intellectual freedom was not a “general freedom of speech” clause and did not protect him from being fired for serious misconduct under the university’s code of conduct. Australian Minister for Education Alan Tudge said
HUMAN RIGHTS FIRST: The US and the EU have said they are ready to back humanitarian initiatives in Afghanistan, but are wary of providing direct support to the Taliban Afghanistan’s new Taliban government has warned US and European envoys that continued attempts to pressure it through sanctions would undermine security and could trigger a wave of economic refugees. Acting Afghan Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi told Western diplomats at talks in Doha that “weakening the Afghan government is not in the interest of anyone because its negative effects will directly affect the world in [the] security sector and economic migration from the country,” a statement published late on Tuesday showed. The Taliban overthrew Afghanistan’s former US-backed government in August after a two-decade-long conflict, and have declared an Islamic emirate
‘AVOIDABLE SITUATION’: After being tortured in his home country, a Sri Lankan and his family are at risk of deportation from the UK, despite his academic fellowship A scientist conducting groundbreaking research into renewable energy is facing deportation with his family to Sri Lanka, where he was tortured, after receiving contradictory information about his case from the British Home Office. Nadarajah Muhunthan, 47, his wife, Sharmila, 42, and their three children, aged 13, nine and five, went to the UK in 2018 after Muhunthan, who is working on thin-film photovoltaic devices used to generate solar power, was given a prestigious Commonwealth Rutherford fellowship. The award allowed him to reside to the UK for two years to research and develop the technology. His wife obtained a job caring for