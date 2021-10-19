Starting today, fully vaccinated travelers from eight countries can enter Singapore without quarantine, as the city-state eases COVID-19 restrictions and gears up to live with the virus.
Singapore initially fought the pandemic by shutting borders, lockdowns of varying intensity and aggressive contact tracing, but with more than 80 percent of the population fully vaccinated, authorities in the global aviation hub are keen to revive the economy.
It opened travel lanes for vaccinated passengers from Brunei and Germany last month, and today, expanded the scheme to anther eight nations — Britain, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the US.
Photo: AFP
The lane for South Korea is to start on Nov. 15.
Under the policy, passengers will not have to quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated and tested negative for COVID-19 before they depart and on arrival.
“Singapore cannot stay locked down and closed off indefinitely,” Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) said on Oct. 9, when he announced a raft of measures under the “Living with COVID-19” strategy.
He pointed to the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 as a factor.
“The Delta variant is highly infectious, and has spread all over the world. Even with the whole population vaccinated, we still will not be able to stamp it out,” he said.
“Almost every country has accepted this reality,” he said.
In addition to focusing on home care for mild and asymptomatic domestic cases, Lee said Singapore needed to resume international travel.
The city-state is home to the regional offices of thousands of multinational corporations, which rely on Singapore’s status as a business and aviation hub for their operations.
“We must continue to reopen our borders safely,” Lee said. “Companies and investors need to carry out regional and global business from Singapore. People working for them need to travel to earn a living.”
The success of the city-state’s vaccinated lanes project might boost the recovery in the global aviation industry, which was hammered by the pandemic.
“We hope the positive actions taken by Singapore will spur other markets to similarly navigate their pathways towards restarting air travel,” International Air Transport Association vice president Philip Goh said.
‘TRAVEL FREELY’: Visitors from 10 countries deemed low-risk would be allowed into Thailand, while others must still undergo a week of quarantine at a hotel Thailand plans to fully reopen to vaccinated tourists from countries deemed low risk from Nov. 1, the country’s leader said on Monday, citing the urgent need to save the kingdom’s ailing economy. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Thailand attracted nearly 40 million visitors a year drawn to its picturesque beaches and robust nightlife, with tourism making up almost 20 percent of its national income. However, pandemic-related travel restrictions have left the economy battered, contributing to its worst performance in more than 20 years. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced that the country would be reopening its borders to vaccinated tourists travelling by air from
South Korea yesterday said that it would lift COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings next week as the country prepares to switch to a “living with COVID-19” strategy amid rising vaccination levels. A new panel established this week is drawing up a plan for a gradual lifting of curbs, aiming to lift restrictions and reopen the economy next month on the expectation that 80 percent of the adult population will be fully vaccinated. From Monday, the South Korean government is to allow gatherings of up to four unvaccinated people and ease operating-hour restrictions imposed on venues such as restaurants, cafes and cinemas, South
Australia’s highest court yesterday dismissed an intellectual freedom claim by a university physicist who was fired in part over his public statements that scientists exaggerated damage to the Great Barrier Reef. Five High Court judges unanimously dismissed physicist Peter Ridd’s claim that he had been unlawfully dismissed in 2018 by James Cook University in Townsville, Queensland. The court ruled that a clause in his employment contract that protected his intellectual freedom was not a “general freedom of speech” clause and did not protect him from being fired for serious misconduct under the university’s code of conduct. Australian Minister for Education Alan Tudge said
HUMAN RIGHTS FIRST: The US and the EU have said they are ready to back humanitarian initiatives in Afghanistan, but are wary of providing direct support to the Taliban Afghanistan’s new Taliban government has warned US and European envoys that continued attempts to pressure it through sanctions would undermine security and could trigger a wave of economic refugees. Acting Afghan Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi told Western diplomats at talks in Doha that “weakening the Afghan government is not in the interest of anyone because its negative effects will directly affect the world in [the] security sector and economic migration from the country,” a statement published late on Tuesday showed. The Taliban overthrew Afghanistan’s former US-backed government in August after a two-decade-long conflict, and have declared an Islamic emirate