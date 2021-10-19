EU has exported over 1bn COVID-19 vaccine doses

MILESTONE: The largest exporter of COVID-19 vaccines in the past 10 months, the union vowed to donate at least 500 million doses to the ‘most vulnerable’ countries

AFP, BRUSSELS





The EU has exported “over 1 billion” doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the past 10 months, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said yesterday.

“Very clearly, the European Union is the largest exporter of COVID-19 vaccines,” she said, announcing the “important milestone” in a brief broadcast and statement.

Von der Leyen said that 87 million of the doses had been funneled through the WHO-led COVAX scheme to low-and-mid-income countries. Most of the exports are orders paid for by other countries for COVID-19 vaccine doses manufactured in the EU.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen puts on a mask during a press conference in Brussels yesterday. Photo: AFP

Separate from the export figure, “the EU will donate in the next months at least 500 million doses to the most vulnerable countries,” she said, urging other countries “to step up, too.”

Her statement comes in the context of a sharp divide between wealthier regions and poorer ones in terms of COVID vaccination rates.

The EU, the US, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Singapore and Japan are among those that have more than half of their populations fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, many countries in Africa and other places such as Afghanistan, Egypt, Myanmar and Syria have less than 10 percent of their people inoculated.

The EU, which has 65.6 percent of its population fully inoculated, according to an Agence France-Presse tally of official statistics, has been stepping up exports of vaccines.

So too is the US, which has 57 percent fully jabbed. US President Joe Biden last week said his government was raising its donations to Africa to a total 67 million doses.

G20 countries have pledged to fairer distribution of COVID-19 vaccines after WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala early this month said that more than 6 billion vaccine doses were administered worldwide, but only 1.4 percent of people in poor countries have been fully vaccinated.

The EU has in place a vaccine export control mechanism under which doses to be sent abroad have to be first approved by Brussels and the member state in which they are produced.

Only one shipment — a 250,000-dose consignment of AstraZeneca meant for Australia — has been blocked under the scheme, back in April.

“We have always shared our vaccines fairly with the rest of the world,” Von der Leyen said.

“We have exported as much as we delivered to EU citizens. Indeed, at least every second vaccine produced in Europe is exported,” she said.

“Together with President Biden, we aim for a global vaccination rate of 70 percent by next year,” she said.