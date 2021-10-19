The EU has exported “over 1 billion” doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the past 10 months, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said yesterday.
“Very clearly, the European Union is the largest exporter of COVID-19 vaccines,” she said, announcing the “important milestone” in a brief broadcast and statement.
Von der Leyen said that 87 million of the doses had been funneled through the WHO-led COVAX scheme to low-and-mid-income countries. Most of the exports are orders paid for by other countries for COVID-19 vaccine doses manufactured in the EU.
Photo: AFP
Separate from the export figure, “the EU will donate in the next months at least 500 million doses to the most vulnerable countries,” she said, urging other countries “to step up, too.”
Her statement comes in the context of a sharp divide between wealthier regions and poorer ones in terms of COVID vaccination rates.
The EU, the US, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Singapore and Japan are among those that have more than half of their populations fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, many countries in Africa and other places such as Afghanistan, Egypt, Myanmar and Syria have less than 10 percent of their people inoculated.
The EU, which has 65.6 percent of its population fully inoculated, according to an Agence France-Presse tally of official statistics, has been stepping up exports of vaccines.
So too is the US, which has 57 percent fully jabbed. US President Joe Biden last week said his government was raising its donations to Africa to a total 67 million doses.
G20 countries have pledged to fairer distribution of COVID-19 vaccines after WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala early this month said that more than 6 billion vaccine doses were administered worldwide, but only 1.4 percent of people in poor countries have been fully vaccinated.
The EU has in place a vaccine export control mechanism under which doses to be sent abroad have to be first approved by Brussels and the member state in which they are produced.
Only one shipment — a 250,000-dose consignment of AstraZeneca meant for Australia — has been blocked under the scheme, back in April.
“We have always shared our vaccines fairly with the rest of the world,” Von der Leyen said.
“We have exported as much as we delivered to EU citizens. Indeed, at least every second vaccine produced in Europe is exported,” she said.
“Together with President Biden, we aim for a global vaccination rate of 70 percent by next year,” she said.
‘TRAVEL FREELY’: Visitors from 10 countries deemed low-risk would be allowed into Thailand, while others must still undergo a week of quarantine at a hotel Thailand plans to fully reopen to vaccinated tourists from countries deemed low risk from Nov. 1, the country’s leader said on Monday, citing the urgent need to save the kingdom’s ailing economy. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Thailand attracted nearly 40 million visitors a year drawn to its picturesque beaches and robust nightlife, with tourism making up almost 20 percent of its national income. However, pandemic-related travel restrictions have left the economy battered, contributing to its worst performance in more than 20 years. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced that the country would be reopening its borders to vaccinated tourists travelling by air from
South Korea yesterday said that it would lift COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings next week as the country prepares to switch to a “living with COVID-19” strategy amid rising vaccination levels. A new panel established this week is drawing up a plan for a gradual lifting of curbs, aiming to lift restrictions and reopen the economy next month on the expectation that 80 percent of the adult population will be fully vaccinated. From Monday, the South Korean government is to allow gatherings of up to four unvaccinated people and ease operating-hour restrictions imposed on venues such as restaurants, cafes and cinemas, South
Australia’s highest court yesterday dismissed an intellectual freedom claim by a university physicist who was fired in part over his public statements that scientists exaggerated damage to the Great Barrier Reef. Five High Court judges unanimously dismissed physicist Peter Ridd’s claim that he had been unlawfully dismissed in 2018 by James Cook University in Townsville, Queensland. The court ruled that a clause in his employment contract that protected his intellectual freedom was not a “general freedom of speech” clause and did not protect him from being fired for serious misconduct under the university’s code of conduct. Australian Minister for Education Alan Tudge said
HUMAN RIGHTS FIRST: The US and the EU have said they are ready to back humanitarian initiatives in Afghanistan, but are wary of providing direct support to the Taliban Afghanistan’s new Taliban government has warned US and European envoys that continued attempts to pressure it through sanctions would undermine security and could trigger a wave of economic refugees. Acting Afghan Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi told Western diplomats at talks in Doha that “weakening the Afghan government is not in the interest of anyone because its negative effects will directly affect the world in [the] security sector and economic migration from the country,” a statement published late on Tuesday showed. The Taliban overthrew Afghanistan’s former US-backed government in August after a two-decade-long conflict, and have declared an Islamic emirate