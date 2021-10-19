India’s vaccination campaign has slowed despite amassing record stockpiles of vaccine doses, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed yesterday, as authorities maintain a wider-than-usual gap between administration of the first and second doses in a strategy that has boosted coverage.
Domestic production of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which accounts for nearly 90 percent of administered doses, has more than tripled since May, when a supply shortage prompted India to double the period between doses to between 12 and 16 weeks.
That gap, exceeding the 8 to 12 weeks recommended by the WHO, has allowed India to give at least one vaccine dose to 74 percent of its 944 million adults, with only 30 percent getting the full complement of two doses.
The AstraZeneca vaccine, called Covishield, accounts for 861 million doses of India’s total injected figure of 977.6 million, while its other main vaccine, Covaxin, has a dose interval of four to six weeks.
Over the past few days, daily stocks of all COVID-19 vaccines have exceeded 100 million doses, ministry data showed, for states and federally controlled territories taken together.
By contrast, daily vaccinations have dropped to an average of 5 million doses this month and even less in the past week, off a daily peak of 25 million last month.
The ministry said that it followed recommendations from a group of experts in making any changes to dosage, arrived at by weighing up “scientific and empirical” evidence.
“NTAGI [the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation] is actively considering the matter of dose interval between Covishield doses,” a ministry spokesperson said.
However, vaccine supply alone should not determine the gap, said Chandrakant Lahariya, a physician and epidemiologist in the capital, New Delhi.
“There is no scientific rationale for reducing the gap,” he said. “In fact, retaining this gap has the possibility of giving stronger protection and longer-lasting immunity.”
Government officials have said that they are trying to encourage more of those who are still unvaccinated to get inoculated.
A 12-week gap is more logical and scientific for vaccination drives such as those in India, where some studies have shown that many people had antibodies against COVID-19, Lahariya said.
In July, the studies estimated that more than two-thirds of Indians had COVID-19 antibodies, mainly through natural infection.
Yesterday, India had its lowest number of new daily cases — 13,596 infections — in 230 days.
