Texas Republicans on Saturday night initially approved redrawn congressional districts that would shore up their eroding dominance, as voters peel away from the Republican Party in the state’s booming suburbs.
In a key late-night vote in the Texas House of Representatives, Republican lawmakers gave early approval to new congressional boundaries that would give them more breathing room after some close calls in elections in 2018 and last year, while also opening a new path for the party along the border with Mexico.
However, in a preview of legal challenges to come, Texas Democrats spent hours blasting the maps as discriminatory and all but blind to the state’s surging number of Latino residents, who made up more than half of the nearly 4 million new Texans over the past decade.
Photo: AFP
Many Latinos live in the suburbs of Dallas and Houston, where, under the maps engineered by the Republicans, there would be no new districts giving Latinos a majority.
Texas Representative Todd Hunter, a Republican who has presided over the redrawn maps in the House, defended the changes and said that they comply with the law.
The maps would need final negotiations in the coming days between the Texas House and the Texas Senate before being sent to Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who is expected to sign them.
The redrawn congressional districts would make it easier for many incumbents to hold their seats, but critics say that they also threaten black and Hispanic communities’ political influence, even as those voters drive Texas’ growth.
The new lines, the product of a once-in-a-decade redistricting process, create two new districts and make several less competitive for Republican lawmakers.
Texas was the only state to gain two congressional seats following the US census last year, which showed that people of color accounted for more than nine of 10 new residents in Texas.
“Race is clearly the factor here,” Democratic Texas Representative Rafael Anchia said of how the maps were drawn.
Democrats and voting rights advocates are preparing to challenge the maps in court.
Texas Republicans, who control both chambers of the state’s legislature, have nearly complete control of the map-making process. They are working from maps that experts and courts have already declared as “gerrymandered” in their favor, and the state has had to defend their maps in court after every redistricting process since the Voting Rights Act took effect in 1965.
However, legal challenges face new hurdles in this round — the first since the US Supreme Court ruled in 2013 that Texas and other states with a history of racial discrimination no longer need to have the US Department of Justice scrutinize the maps before they are approved.
Plaintiffs must now wait to file claims and must show that maps were intentionally meant to discriminate by race, but drawing maps to engineer a political advantage is not unconstitutional.
