Thousands of pro-military protesters rallied in central Khartoum on Saturday, vowing not to leave until the government is dissolved in a threat to Sudan’s transition to civilian rule.
The protest comes as Sudanese politics reels from divisions among the factions steering the rocky transition from two decades of dictatorship under former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted by the army in April 2019 following weeks of mass protests.
Saturday’s protest was organized by a splinter faction of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), a civilian alliance which spearheaded the protests against al-Bashir and became a key plank of the transition.
Photo: AFP
“We need a military government, the current government has failed to bring us justice and equality,” said Abboud Ahmed, a 50-year-old protester.
On Saturday evening, demonstrators set up tents outside the presidential palace demanding the dismissal of the government of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, a former UN economist whose IMF-backed reforms have hit the pockets of many Sudanese.
The government’s supporters charged that the protest was orchestrated by sympathizers of the al-Bashir regime, which was dominated by Islamists and the military. Protesters chanted “one army, one people” and “the army will bring us bread.”
“We are marching in a peaceful protest and we want a military government,” housewife Enaam Mohamed said.
Abdelnaby Abdelelah, a protester from the eastern state of Kassala, said that the government has overlooked other states beyond Khartoum.
“We want a government that knows about the things going on in the east,” he said.
Outside the presidential palace, the protesters chanted: “We will stay put where we are ... we want the dissolution of this government.”
Hamdok said on Friday that the transition was facing its “worst and most dangerous” crisis.
The mainstream faction of the FFC said: “The current crisis is not related to dissolution of the government or not.”
“It is engineered by some parties to overthrow the revolutionary forces ... paving the way for the return of remnants of the previous regime,” it said.
Support for the transitional government has waned in the past few months in the face of its tough economic reforms, which have included the slashing of fuel subsidies and a managed float of the Sudanese pound.
Inflation has skyrocketed, reaching 422 percent in July, before easing slightly in August and last month.
Protests have rocked eastern Sudan, where demonstrators have blocked trade through the key hub of Port Sudan since last month. On Sept. 21, the government said it thwarted a coup attempt, which it blamed on military officers and civilians linked to al-Bashir’s regime.
‘TRAVEL FREELY’: Visitors from 10 countries deemed low-risk would be allowed into Thailand, while others must still undergo a week of quarantine at a hotel Thailand plans to fully reopen to vaccinated tourists from countries deemed low risk from Nov. 1, the country’s leader said on Monday, citing the urgent need to save the kingdom’s ailing economy. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Thailand attracted nearly 40 million visitors a year drawn to its picturesque beaches and robust nightlife, with tourism making up almost 20 percent of its national income. However, pandemic-related travel restrictions have left the economy battered, contributing to its worst performance in more than 20 years. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced that the country would be reopening its borders to vaccinated tourists travelling by air from
Vaccination is highly effective at preventing severe cases of COVID-19, even against the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, a vast study in France has shown. The research published yesterday — focusing on prevention of severe COVID-19 and death, not infection — looked at 22 million people over 50 and found those who had received jabs were 90 percent less likely to be hospitalized or die. The results confirm observations from the US, the UK and Israel, but researchers say it is the largest study of its kind so far. Looking at data collected starting in December last year, when France launched its vaccination campaign,
Australia’s highest court yesterday dismissed an intellectual freedom claim by a university physicist who was fired in part over his public statements that scientists exaggerated damage to the Great Barrier Reef. Five High Court judges unanimously dismissed physicist Peter Ridd’s claim that he had been unlawfully dismissed in 2018 by James Cook University in Townsville, Queensland. The court ruled that a clause in his employment contract that protected his intellectual freedom was not a “general freedom of speech” clause and did not protect him from being fired for serious misconduct under the university’s code of conduct. Australian Minister for Education Alan Tudge said
HUMAN RIGHTS FIRST: The US and the EU have said they are ready to back humanitarian initiatives in Afghanistan, but are wary of providing direct support to the Taliban Afghanistan’s new Taliban government has warned US and European envoys that continued attempts to pressure it through sanctions would undermine security and could trigger a wave of economic refugees. Acting Afghan Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi told Western diplomats at talks in Doha that “weakening the Afghan government is not in the interest of anyone because its negative effects will directly affect the world in [the] security sector and economic migration from the country,” a statement published late on Tuesday showed. The Taliban overthrew Afghanistan’s former US-backed government in August after a two-decade-long conflict, and have declared an Islamic emirate