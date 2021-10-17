Biden government to ask court to halt Texas abortion ban

AFP, WASHINGTON





US President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday said it would ask the US Supreme Court to block a ban on most abortions in Texas, in the latest stage of a national battle over reproductive rights.

Last month, the US Supreme Court cited procedural issues when it decided by a 5-4 vote against intervening to block the highly restrictive Texas law.

Biden’s administration has vowed to fight the Texas ban, and US District Judge Robert Pitman last week issued a preliminary injunction halting its enforcement.

Days later, in a complex legal wrangle, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals effectively reinstated the ban in Texas on most abortions once a heartbeat is detected in the womb.

On Friday, a spokesman for the justice department confirmed it “intends to ask the Supreme Court to vacate the Fifth Circuit’s stay.”

The department is expected to formally file its appeal in the coming days.