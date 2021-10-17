NASA yesterday launched a spacecraft called Lucy on a 12-year mission to explore for the first time a group of rocky bodies known as the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, gathering new insights into the solar system’s formation.
The Atlas V rocket responsible for propelling the probe took off from Cape Canaveral at 5:34am.
Named after an ancient fossil of a pre-human ancestor, Lucy is to become the first solar-powered spacecraft to venture so far from the sun, to observe more asteroids than any probe before it — eight in all.
Photo: EPA-EFE / Bill Ingalls / NASA handout
Additionally, the probe is to make three Earth flybys for gravity assists, making it the first spacecraft to return to our planet’s vicinity from the outer solar system.
“Each one of those asteroids, each one of those pristine samples, provide a part of the story of the solar system, the story of us,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate.
Lucy’s first encounter is scheduled for 2025 with asteroid Donaldjohanson in the Main Belt, between Mars and Jupiter. The body is named after the discoverer of the Lucy fossil.
Photo: EPA-EFE / NASA / Bill Ingalls
Between 2027 and 2033, the probe is to encounter seven Trojan asteroids — five in the swarm that leads Jupiter, and two in the swarm that trails the gas giant.
The largest of them is about 95km in diameter. Lucy is to fly by its target objects within 400km of their surfaces, and use its onboard instruments and large antenna to investigate their geology, including composition, mass, density and volume.
The Jupiter Trojan asteroids, of which there are thought to be well more than 7,000, are leftover raw materials from the formation of our system’s giant planets — Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.
Scientists believe they hold vital clues about the composition and physical conditions in the protoplanetary disk from which all the sun’s planets, including Earth, formed.
They are broadly grouped into two swarms — the leading swarm is one-sixth a lap ahead of Jupiter, while the trailing swarm is one-sixth behind.
“One of the really surprising things about the Trojans, when we started to study them from the ground, is how different they are from one another, particularly with their colors,” said Hal Levison, the mission’s key scientist.
Some are gray while others are red, with the differences indicating how far away from the Sun they might have formed before assuming their present trajectory.
Lucy the fossil was discovered in Ethiopia in 1974 and helped shed light on human evolution. The space mission’s name was chosen with the hope that it can shed light on the solar system’s evolution. The paleoanthropologists who discovered Lucy’s remains named her after the Beatles’ song Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds, which they were playing loudly at the expedition camp.
Lucy the probe is actually carrying a diamond beam splitter into the sky — the Lucy Thermal Emission Spectrometer, which detects far infrared radiation, to map asteroid surface temperatures.
By measuring the temperatures at different times of the day, the team can deduce physical properties such as how much dust, sand or rock is present.
‘TRAVEL FREELY’: Visitors from 10 countries deemed low-risk would be allowed into Thailand, while others must still undergo a week of quarantine at a hotel Thailand plans to fully reopen to vaccinated tourists from countries deemed low risk from Nov. 1, the country’s leader said on Monday, citing the urgent need to save the kingdom’s ailing economy. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Thailand attracted nearly 40 million visitors a year drawn to its picturesque beaches and robust nightlife, with tourism making up almost 20 percent of its national income. However, pandemic-related travel restrictions have left the economy battered, contributing to its worst performance in more than 20 years. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced that the country would be reopening its borders to vaccinated tourists travelling by air from
LEFT ALONE: The US withdrawal from Afghanistan has firmed up a belief among Arab leaders that they must chart their own course, such as saving their economies While Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is still shunned by the West, who blame him for a decade of brutal war in Syria, a shift is under way in the Middle East, where Arab allies of the US are bringing him in from the cold by reviving economic and diplomatic ties. The extension of al-Assad’s two-decade-old presidency in an election in May did little to break his pariah status among Western states, but fellow Arab leaders are coming to terms with the fact that he retains a solid grip on power. The US’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan has firmed up a belief among
Vaccination is highly effective at preventing severe cases of COVID-19, even against the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, a vast study in France has shown. The research published yesterday — focusing on prevention of severe COVID-19 and death, not infection — looked at 22 million people over 50 and found those who had received jabs were 90 percent less likely to be hospitalized or die. The results confirm observations from the US, the UK and Israel, but researchers say it is the largest study of its kind so far. Looking at data collected starting in December last year, when France launched its vaccination campaign,
Australia’s highest court yesterday dismissed an intellectual freedom claim by a university physicist who was fired in part over his public statements that scientists exaggerated damage to the Great Barrier Reef. Five High Court judges unanimously dismissed physicist Peter Ridd’s claim that he had been unlawfully dismissed in 2018 by James Cook University in Townsville, Queensland. The court ruled that a clause in his employment contract that protected his intellectual freedom was not a “general freedom of speech” clause and did not protect him from being fired for serious misconduct under the university’s code of conduct. Australian Minister for Education Alan Tudge said