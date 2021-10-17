Netflix said on Friday that it had fired an employee for disclosing confidential financial information about what it paid for Dave Chappelle’s comedy special The Closer, which some condemned as being transphobic.
The employee, who was not named, shared “confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company,” Netflix said in a statement.
“We understand this employee may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt with Netflix, but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is core to our company,” it said.
Photo: AP
The statement said the information was referenced in a Bloomberg news article, which reported that Netflix spent US$24.1 million on The Closer, which first aired last week.
The article also mentioned the lower budgets for a 2019 Chapelle special, a Bo Burnham special and the nine-episode hit Squid Game.
Netflix said that a review of its internal access logs pinpointed the information to a single person, who “admitted that they downloaded and shared sensitive company information externally.”
The Closer, first aired on Oct. 1 and had gained at least 10 million views, but Chapelle’s remarks about the transgender community raised protests within Netflix and from LGBTQ activists.
Media watchdog group GLAAD said that “anti-LGBTQ content” contravenes Netflix’s policy to reject programs that incite hate or violence.
However, Netflix cochief executive officer Ted Sarandos told managers in an internal memo that the show does not cross “the line on hate” and would remain on the streaming service.
Several Netflix employees had criticized the special. Transgender employees and their coworkers are being urged to stage a walkout in protest on Wednesday.
