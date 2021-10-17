The UN Security Council on Friday evening voted unanimously to extend the UN political mission in Haiti after a dispute between China, which has no diplomatic relations with Latin America’s poorest country and many other members who stressed the importance of the long-term presence of the UN in the crisis-wracked nation.
In a compromise just hours before the mission’s mandate ends at midnight on Friday, the US and Mexico, who drafted the council resolution, reached an agreement with China to extend it for nine months — less than the year Washington wanted and more than the six months Beijing was seeking.
That averted a threatened Chinese veto of the resolution and led to the 15-0 vote approving the measure, diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity because negotiations were private.
Diplomats said the reason behind China’s down-to-the-wire action is Beijing’s anger at Haiti for maintaining diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Haiti is one of just 15 countries — and the second largest in population — that have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan.
Haiti has been contending with the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise in July, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that killed more than 2,200 people and damaged or destroyed tens of thousands of homes in August, and escalating gang-related killings, kidnappings and turf wars.
Last month, US border patrol agents’ treatment of Haitian migrants massed at the southern US border sparked outrage.
The council condemned Moise’s assassination “in the strongest terms,” and urged the government to hold the perpetrators accountable.
The resolution also expressed deep concern at the devastating effects of the earthquake and Tropical Storm Grace two days later.
Last week, Haiti’s top diplomat asked the council for help tackling gang violence and crime, saying that the UN political mission needs to pivot toward strengthening security and law enforcement institution. “It’s vital to take account of the new realities that the country is facing and that the mandate is adjusted accordingly,” Haitian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship Claude Joseph told the council.
The resolution adopted on Friday asks UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to conduct an assessment of the mandate of the political mission within six months, including whether and how it should be adjusted to address Haiti’s ongoing challenges.
It extends the political mission, the UN Integrated Office in Haiti known as BINUH, until July 15 next year, but makes no change in its original mandate adopted in June 2019.
It authorizes the political mission to advise Haiti’s government “in promoting and strengthening political stability and good governance,” including promoting the rule of law, supporting an inclusive national dialogue and protecting and promoting human rights.
Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun (張軍) made no mention of Taiwan in a brief speech after the vote, instead urging the Haitian government and political leaders to put the interests of the country and its people first and “halt any power struggles ... and work together to bring the country out of chaos and put it on the path of orderly development.”
He said China was “a responsible and constructive participant” in discussions on the resolution, and pressed for the secretary-general’s assessment.
