SOUTH AFRICA
Ministers freed after standoff
Special forces freed two government ministers held hostage by veterans demanding compensation for their role in the fight against apartheid, officials said yesterday. The incident occurred late on Thursday during a meeting between veterans and top government officials, including Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise and Deptuty Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thabang Makwetla. “As we were leaving the meeting, proceeding to the doors, they closed the doors. It was at that point that we realized that we were held hostage,” Gungubele said in a video statement. Police said 56 people were arrested, and no shots were fired during the incident. The veterans were demanding to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss their demands including a 4 million rand (US$271,706) cash payout and financing to help veterans start businesses.
PERU
Guns turned into playground
Children on Thursday squealed and laughed as they played on seesaws and swings at a new playground in Lima built from guns seized by law enforcement. More than 5,000 firearms were melted to create seesaws, monkey bars, swings and even exercise machines at the park, officials said. “This playground is a dream,” said Danitza Vilca, a coordinator with the neighborhood council. “It is a dream come true thanks to the guns which were previously used to commit crimes, to murder. Now these guns are used for the good of our children.” The park was a collaboration between local residents and the arms control body SUCAMEC.
AUSTRALIA
Durian sparks emergency
Canberra firefighters yesterday rushed to a store after reports of a gas leak — only to find the smell was caused by the penetrating waft of durian fruit. Emergency responders instructed the public to avoid the area as they hunted in vain for the source of the leak at the Dickson shopping precinct. “After an hour on scene, the owner of a tenancy above the shops advised of the potential source of the incident,” the Australian Capital Territory Emergency Services Agency said. “It was not a gas leak, but in fact a durian fruit. The fruit gives off a very pungent smell and can waft some distance.” Grown across tropical Southeast Asia, fans love the “king of fruits” for its bittersweet flavor and creamy texture, but those less fond of the pungent produce compare its odor to rotting garbage — or in this instance a gas leak.
UNITED KINGDOM
Banksy art fetches US$25m
A work by British street artist Banksy that sensationally self-shredded just after it sold at auction three years ago on Thursday fetched almost ￡18.6 million (US$25.51 million) — a record for the artist, and close to 20 times its pre-shredded price. Love is in the Bin was offered by Sotheby’s in London, with a presale estimate of ￡4 million. After a 10-minute bidding war involving nine bidders in the saleroom, online and by telephone, it sold for three times the high estimate to an undisclosed buyer. The piece consists of a half-shredded canvas in an ornate frame bearing a spray-painted image of a girl reaching for a heart-shaped red balloon. When it sold at Sotheby’s in October 2018 as Girl With Balloon for ￡1 million, a hidden shredder embedded in the frame whirred to life, leaving half the canvas hanging from the frame in strips.
‘TRAVEL FREELY’: Visitors from 10 countries deemed low-risk would be allowed into Thailand, while others must still undergo a week of quarantine at a hotel Thailand plans to fully reopen to vaccinated tourists from countries deemed low risk from Nov. 1, the country’s leader said on Monday, citing the urgent need to save the kingdom’s ailing economy. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Thailand attracted nearly 40 million visitors a year drawn to its picturesque beaches and robust nightlife, with tourism making up almost 20 percent of its national income. However, pandemic-related travel restrictions have left the economy battered, contributing to its worst performance in more than 20 years. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced that the country would be reopening its borders to vaccinated tourists travelling by air from
LEFT ALONE: The US withdrawal from Afghanistan has firmed up a belief among Arab leaders that they must chart their own course, such as saving their economies While Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is still shunned by the West, who blame him for a decade of brutal war in Syria, a shift is under way in the Middle East, where Arab allies of the US are bringing him in from the cold by reviving economic and diplomatic ties. The extension of al-Assad’s two-decade-old presidency in an election in May did little to break his pariah status among Western states, but fellow Arab leaders are coming to terms with the fact that he retains a solid grip on power. The US’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan has firmed up a belief among
Vaccination is highly effective at preventing severe cases of COVID-19, even against the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, a vast study in France has shown. The research published yesterday — focusing on prevention of severe COVID-19 and death, not infection — looked at 22 million people over 50 and found those who had received jabs were 90 percent less likely to be hospitalized or die. The results confirm observations from the US, the UK and Israel, but researchers say it is the largest study of its kind so far. Looking at data collected starting in December last year, when France launched its vaccination campaign,
TWO-TIER DIPLOMACY? Jean-Pierre Thebault said ‘rebuffing a country like France is almost sending a message that there are trusted partners and other partners’ Australian officials lied and raised the risk of confrontation in Asia by crafting a secret submarine deal with the US and Britain that undermined trust in democratic alliances, French Ambassador to Australia Jean-Pierre Thebault said on Friday. France is determined to protect its interests in the Indo-Pacific region and to put “muscle” into Europe’s geopolitical strategy toward an increasingly assertive China, Thebault said in an interview before heading back to his post in Canberra. “The way you treat your allies does resonate in the region,” Thebault said in a gilded chamber in the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs building on the banks