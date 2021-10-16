World News Quick Take

Agencies





SOUTH AFRICA

Ministers freed after standoff

Special forces freed two government ministers held hostage by veterans demanding compensation for their role in the fight against apartheid, officials said yesterday. The incident occurred late on Thursday during a meeting between veterans and top government officials, including Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise and Deptuty Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thabang Makwetla. “As we were leaving the meeting, proceeding to the doors, they closed the doors. It was at that point that we realized that we were held hostage,” Gungubele said in a video statement. Police said 56 people were arrested, and no shots were fired during the incident. The veterans were demanding to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss their demands including a 4 million rand (US$271,706) cash payout and financing to help veterans start businesses.

PERU

Guns turned into playground

Children on Thursday squealed and laughed as they played on seesaws and swings at a new playground in Lima built from guns seized by law enforcement. More than 5,000 firearms were melted to create seesaws, monkey bars, swings and even exercise machines at the park, officials said. “This playground is a dream,” said Danitza Vilca, a coordinator with the neighborhood council. “It is a dream come true thanks to the guns which were previously used to commit crimes, to murder. Now these guns are used for the good of our children.” The park was a collaboration between local residents and the arms control body SUCAMEC.

AUSTRALIA

Durian sparks emergency

Canberra firefighters yesterday rushed to a store after reports of a gas leak — only to find the smell was caused by the penetrating waft of durian fruit. Emergency responders instructed the public to avoid the area as they hunted in vain for the source of the leak at the Dickson shopping precinct. “After an hour on scene, the owner of a tenancy above the shops advised of the potential source of the incident,” the Australian Capital Territory Emergency Services Agency said. “It was not a gas leak, but in fact a durian fruit. The fruit gives off a very pungent smell and can waft some distance.” Grown across tropical Southeast Asia, fans love the “king of fruits” for its bittersweet flavor and creamy texture, but those less fond of the pungent produce compare its odor to rotting garbage — or in this instance a gas leak.

UNITED KINGDOM

Banksy art fetches US$25m

A work by British street artist Banksy that sensationally self-shredded just after it sold at auction three years ago on Thursday fetched almost ￡18.6 million (US$25.51 million) — a record for the artist, and close to 20 times its pre-shredded price. Love is in the Bin was offered by Sotheby’s in London, with a presale estimate of ￡4 million. After a 10-minute bidding war involving nine bidders in the saleroom, online and by telephone, it sold for three times the high estimate to an undisclosed buyer. The piece consists of a half-shredded canvas in an ornate frame bearing a spray-painted image of a girl reaching for a heart-shaped red balloon. When it sold at Sotheby’s in October 2018 as Girl With Balloon for ￡1 million, a hidden shredder embedded in the frame whirred to life, leaving half the canvas hanging from the frame in strips.