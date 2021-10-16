Sydney is to scrap all quarantine requirements for travelers from next month, officials said yesterday, an abrupt step toward reopening Australia’s long-shuttered borders.
New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said that from Nov. 1, vaccinated travelers would be allowed to enter the state without quarantine of any kind.
“For double-vaccinated people around the world, Sydney, New South Wales, is open for business,” Perrottet said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“Hotel quarantine will be a thing of the past. This is a significant day for our state,” he said.
The decision was a turnaround for a country that slammed shut its borders 19 months ago and introduced some of the world’s toughest COVID-19 restrictions.
However, Perrottet’s suggestion that tourists and students could be weeks away from returning to Australia was promptly slapped down by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison — whose government controls borders, while quarantine rules are a state issue.
“All we are talking about now is Australian citizens, residents and their immediate families,” Morrison said, adding that he would not open the borders to visitors just yet.
Since March last year, travel to and from Australia has been virtually banned and anyone who gains permission to enter must fork out many thousands of dollars and agree to be locked in a hotel room for 14 days.
The rules meant tens of thousands of Australians were stuck overseas and tourism ground to a halt.
Critics dubbed the country a “hermit state.”
Perrottet — recently appointed as premier of Australia’s most populous state when his predecessor resigned in a corruption scandal — has been quick to put his stamp on the COVID-19 response.
Regardless of mixed messages from state and national governments, airlines and the travel industry welcomed the news as a major step toward normalization.
Flag carrier airline Qantas said that it was bringing forward the resumption of international flights, putting on five flights a week from Sydney to London and four from Sydney to Los Angeles.
A spokesperson for Virgin Australia said that it was “fantastic news for travelers, the aviation industry, and the thousands of businesses and communities in the state who rely on open borders and the economic injection that tourism provides.”
The past 19 months have been devastating for Australia’s tourism industry, with visitor numbers down 98 percent from pre-pandemic levels, Tourism Australia statistics showed.
New South Wales’ plan is expected to allow more Australians to return, but is likely to lead to tensions with other states.
Under a national post-pandemic road map, borders were to gradually reopen next month, with only Australians and permanent residents allowed in with mandatory home quarantine.
Yesterday’s announcement raises the prospect that Sydney residents will be allowed to visit Paris, but not Perth, given Western Australia’s borders with the rest of the country remain closed.
Sydney’s 100-plus-day lockdown lifted last week and rules are gradually being phased out as vaccination rates approach 80 percent.
