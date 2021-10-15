AFGHANISTAN
Blast kills police chief
A bomb yesterday ripped through a vehicle carrying a Taliban police chief, killing him and wounding 11 others, officials said. The blast in Asadabad, the capital of Kunar Province, targeted the Shigal district police chief, an official said. “The police chief has died and 11 people have been wounded,” he said, speaking on condition of anonymity. A doctor in Kunar central hospital confirmed that it had received 11 wounded people, including four Taliban fighters and seven civilians. No one claimed responsibility for the attack.
INDONESIA
Bali reopens to visitors
Bali yesterday reopened to international flights from select countries, as the COVID-19-pandemic-struck Indonesian holiday island took a step toward welcoming back tourists. Authorities in Bali, which lost its primary source of income as tourism dried up, said there were no international flights expected yesterday. Foreign visitors must be vaccinated, quarantine in a hotel for five days and follow strict visa requirements under new entry rules. “We’re ready and waiting for international flights,” airport spokesman Taufan Yudhistira said. “But so far there’s nothing scheduled today.”
BELGIAN
Women seek reparation
A Brussels court yesterday was to hear a suit filed by five biracial women born in the Congo when the country was under Belgian rule who were taken away from their mothers and separated from their African roots. Lea Tavares Mujinga, Monique Bintu Bingi, Noelle Verbeken, Simone Ngalula and Marie-Jose Loshi hope the country will finally recognize its responsibility for the suffering endured by the thousands of mixed-race children, known as metis, who were snatched away from families and placed in religious institutions and homes from 1908 to 1960. The five women, all born between 1945 and 1950, filed their lawsuit last year. They requested compensation of 50,000 euros (US$58,052) each.
DR CONGO
Ebola vaccinations start
Vaccination against Ebola began on Wednesday in Beni, the WHO said, five days after reports of a new case. The case was reported in North Kivu, the same province where the vaccination program began. “People at high risk, including contacts of the confirmed case and first responders will receive the doses as the health authorities move to curb the spread of the virus,” the WHO said in a statement. The new case, confirmed on Friday last week, was a two-year-old boy who had died two days earlier at a clinic, the statement added. He was from the same community where three family members died last month after experiencing Ebola-like symptoms.
PHILIPPINES
Storm death toll rises
The death toll from a storm that triggered landslides and flash floods has risen to at least 19, authorities said yesterday. Severe Tropical Storm Kompasu dumped more than a month’s worth of rain in two days as it swept across the nation this week, National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council spokesman Mark Timbal said. Nineteen deaths have been confirmed so far, the majority in the northwestern province of Ilocos Sur where most of the victims were caught in flash floods. The disaster agency is also checking another 11 reported fatalities, mostly in the landlocked mountainous province of Benguet. A total of 14 people have been reported missing.
COVERING ALL AGE GROUPS: The drugmaker is also conducting trials on infants as young as six months, with initial data expected before the end of the year US drugmaker Pfizer on Thursday said it has formally requested emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged five to 11. Children have been infected in greater numbers in the latest wave of infections driven by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, and inoculating young people is seen as key to keeping schools open and helping end the COVID-19 pandemic. In late September, Pfizer and BioNTech, a German firm that codeveloped the vaccine, began submitting data to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulators for the highly anticipated authorization. Pfizer early on Thursday wrote on Twitter that the two companies had “officially
‘TRAVEL FREELY’: Visitors from 10 countries deemed low-risk would be allowed into Thailand, while others must still undergo a week of quarantine at a hotel Thailand plans to fully reopen to vaccinated tourists from countries deemed low risk from Nov. 1, the country’s leader said on Monday, citing the urgent need to save the kingdom’s ailing economy. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Thailand attracted nearly 40 million visitors a year drawn to its picturesque beaches and robust nightlife, with tourism making up almost 20 percent of its national income. However, pandemic-related travel restrictions have left the economy battered, contributing to its worst performance in more than 20 years. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced that the country would be reopening its borders to vaccinated tourists travelling by air from
LEFT ALONE: The US withdrawal from Afghanistan has firmed up a belief among Arab leaders that they must chart their own course, such as saving their economies While Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is still shunned by the West, who blame him for a decade of brutal war in Syria, a shift is under way in the Middle East, where Arab allies of the US are bringing him in from the cold by reviving economic and diplomatic ties. The extension of al-Assad’s two-decade-old presidency in an election in May did little to break his pariah status among Western states, but fellow Arab leaders are coming to terms with the fact that he retains a solid grip on power. The US’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan has firmed up a belief among
SOCIAL TERROR: Whistle-blower Frances Haugen’s testimony in the US adds to long-held concerns that the social media site is fueling violence and instability Whistle-blower Frances Haugen’s testimony to US senators on Tuesday shone a light on violence and instability in Myanmar and Ethiopia in the past few years and long-held concerns about links with activity on Facebook. “What we saw in Myanmar and are now seeing in Ethiopia are only the opening chapters of a story so terrifying, no one wants to read the end of it,” the former Facebook manager said in her striking testimony. She said that Facebook was “literally fanning ethnic violence” in places such as Ethiopia because it was not policing its service adequately outside the US. About half of Myanmar’s population