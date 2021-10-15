World News Quick Take

Agencies





AFGHANISTAN

Blast kills police chief

A bomb yesterday ripped through a vehicle carrying a Taliban police chief, killing him and wounding 11 others, officials said. The blast in Asadabad, the capital of Kunar Province, targeted the Shigal district police chief, an official said. “The police chief has died and 11 people have been wounded,” he said, speaking on condition of anonymity. A doctor in Kunar central hospital confirmed that it had received 11 wounded people, including four Taliban fighters and seven civilians. No one claimed responsibility for the attack.

INDONESIA

Bali reopens to visitors

Bali yesterday reopened to international flights from select countries, as the COVID-19-pandemic-struck Indonesian holiday island took a step toward welcoming back tourists. Authorities in Bali, which lost its primary source of income as tourism dried up, said there were no international flights expected yesterday. Foreign visitors must be vaccinated, quarantine in a hotel for five days and follow strict visa requirements under new entry rules. “We’re ready and waiting for international flights,” airport spokesman Taufan Yudhistira said. “But so far there’s nothing scheduled today.”

BELGIAN

Women seek reparation

A Brussels court yesterday was to hear a suit filed by five biracial women born in the Congo when the country was under Belgian rule who were taken away from their mothers and separated from their African roots. Lea Tavares Mujinga, Monique Bintu Bingi, Noelle Verbeken, Simone Ngalula and Marie-Jose Loshi hope the country will finally recognize its responsibility for the suffering endured by the thousands of mixed-race children, known as metis, who were snatched away from families and placed in religious institutions and homes from 1908 to 1960. The five women, all born between 1945 and 1950, filed their lawsuit last year. They requested compensation of 50,000 euros (US$58,052) each.

DR CONGO

Ebola vaccinations start

Vaccination against Ebola began on Wednesday in Beni, the WHO said, five days after reports of a new case. The case was reported in North Kivu, the same province where the vaccination program began. “People at high risk, including contacts of the confirmed case and first responders will receive the doses as the health authorities move to curb the spread of the virus,” the WHO said in a statement. The new case, confirmed on Friday last week, was a two-year-old boy who had died two days earlier at a clinic, the statement added. He was from the same community where three family members died last month after experiencing Ebola-like symptoms.

PHILIPPINES

Storm death toll rises

The death toll from a storm that triggered landslides and flash floods has risen to at least 19, authorities said yesterday. Severe Tropical Storm Kompasu dumped more than a month’s worth of rain in two days as it swept across the nation this week, National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council spokesman Mark Timbal said. Nineteen deaths have been confirmed so far, the majority in the northwestern province of Ilocos Sur where most of the victims were caught in flash floods. The disaster agency is also checking another 11 reported fatalities, mostly in the landlocked mountainous province of Benguet. A total of 14 people have been reported missing.