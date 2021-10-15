Star Trek actor William Shatner on Wednesday finally became a real space traveler on Blue Origin’s second crewed mission, calling it the most profound experience of his life.
“It was unbelievable,” said the 90-year-old Canadian, known to the sci-fi show’s legion of “Trekkies” as the daring Captain James T. Kirk, a role he first played more than half a century ago.
He was joined on the 11-minute journey beyond Earth’s atmosphere and back again by three others: Blue Origin executive Audrey Powers, Planet Labs cofounder Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries of Medidata Solutions.
Photo: AFP
A New Shepard rocket took off from the company’s West Texas base around 9:49am after experiencing two brief delays, eventually soaring 106km above sea level.
Founder Jeff Bezos was on hand to greet the crew members as they climbed out of the capsule, which parachute-landed in desert, and were showered with applause and champagne.
Like the almost 600 astronauts who have gone before him, Shatner marveled at the experience of weightlessness and the stunning view of Earth from space.
“What you have given me is the most profound experience I can imagine. I’m so filled with emotion about what just happened,” he said.
“What you’re looking down on is Mother Earth, and it needs protecting,” he later told reporters.
The mission was a replay of the company’s maiden crewed flight in July, which included Bezos and was seen as a breakthrough moment for the nascent space tourism sector.
This time around, all attention was focused on Shatner, who became the oldest-ever astronaut, despite an appearance suggesting a man decades younger.
The intergalactic voyages of the USS Enterprise, commanded by Shatner’s character Kirk, helped turn US attention to the stars as the US space program was starting out.
“Captain Kirk ... represents ‘the final frontier’ perhaps more than anyone else for a couple different generations of people, in the US and worldwide,” screenwriter and Trek historian Marc Cushman said.
Shatner has spoken in the past about an at-times difficult relationship with Star Trek fan culture.
In the past few years, the actor has leaned into the fame brought about by his most famous role.
“I’m overwhelmed by the response,” said Shatner, when asked about the outpouring of support he has received from fans and the wider space community since the mission was announced.
