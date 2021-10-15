A 37-year-old Danish man was yesterday being questioned by Norwegian police as the chief suspect wanted for killing five people by bow and arrow in the country’s deadliest attack in a decade.
Regional police chief Ole B. Saeverud told a news conference that the man, a Muslim convert, had previously been flagged.
“There earlier had been worries of the man having been radicalized,” Saeverud said.
Photo: AFP
The victims were four women and one man aged 50 to 70, Saeverud said.
The man is suspected of having shot at people in a number of locations in the town of Kongsberg on Wednesday evening, including killing several people in a supermarket, police said.
Norwegian news agency NTB cited police as saying the suspect also used other weapons.
There was “a confrontation” between officers and the assailant in connection with the arrest, police said, but gave no details.
Two people were in intensive care. They include an off-duty police officer who was inside the store. Their condition was not immediately known.
Officers responding to the incident were also shot at with arrows, police said.
It was the deadliest attack in the Scandinavian country since far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people in 2011. Since then, Norway has seen one other far-right attack, carried out by a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi who opened fire into a mosque.
After Wednesday’s attack, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wrote on Twitter that he was “shocked and saddened by the tragic news coming from Norway.”
Police late on Wednesday identified the suspect as a Danish citizen living in Kongsberg, a small town of about 25,000 inhabitants 80km west of Oslo.
“We decided to confirm this information because many rumors were circulating on social networks about the perpetrator of the attack, some [implicating] people who have no connection with these serious acts,” police said.
The suspect is being held on preliminary charges, which is a step short of formal charges. Police believe he acted alone.
The suspect was questioned by investigators overnight and was due to go before a judge yesterday or today for a custody hearing, his lawyer said.
“He is explaining in detail, and he is speaking and cooperating with the police,” the lawyer, Fredrik Neumann, told reporters earlier.
Police official Oyvind Aas on Wednesday said that “given how events unfolded, it is natural to assess whether this is a terrorist attack” and stressed that “all possibilities were open.”
Police were informed of the attack at 6:13pm and the suspect was arrested at 6:47pm.
A witness, identified only as Hansine, told TV2 she had heard a disturbance, then saw a woman take cover and “a man standing on the corner with arrows in a quiver on his shoulder and a bow in his hand.”
“Afterwards, I saw people running for their lives. One of them was a woman holding a child by the hand,” she said.
Images in the media showed a black arrow sticking out of a wall and what looked like competition-grade arrows lying on the ground.
“These events shake us,” said Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, who stepped down yesterday to be replaced by Jonas Gahr Store, whose Labour Party won recent parliamentary elections.
Norwegian police are not normally armed, but after the attack, the National Police Directorate ordered that officers be armed nationwide.
COVERING ALL AGE GROUPS: The drugmaker is also conducting trials on infants as young as six months, with initial data expected before the end of the year US drugmaker Pfizer on Thursday said it has formally requested emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged five to 11. Children have been infected in greater numbers in the latest wave of infections driven by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, and inoculating young people is seen as key to keeping schools open and helping end the COVID-19 pandemic. In late September, Pfizer and BioNTech, a German firm that codeveloped the vaccine, began submitting data to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulators for the highly anticipated authorization. Pfizer early on Thursday wrote on Twitter that the two companies had “officially
‘TRAVEL FREELY’: Visitors from 10 countries deemed low-risk would be allowed into Thailand, while others must still undergo a week of quarantine at a hotel Thailand plans to fully reopen to vaccinated tourists from countries deemed low risk from Nov. 1, the country’s leader said on Monday, citing the urgent need to save the kingdom’s ailing economy. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Thailand attracted nearly 40 million visitors a year drawn to its picturesque beaches and robust nightlife, with tourism making up almost 20 percent of its national income. However, pandemic-related travel restrictions have left the economy battered, contributing to its worst performance in more than 20 years. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced that the country would be reopening its borders to vaccinated tourists travelling by air from
LEFT ALONE: The US withdrawal from Afghanistan has firmed up a belief among Arab leaders that they must chart their own course, such as saving their economies While Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is still shunned by the West, who blame him for a decade of brutal war in Syria, a shift is under way in the Middle East, where Arab allies of the US are bringing him in from the cold by reviving economic and diplomatic ties. The extension of al-Assad’s two-decade-old presidency in an election in May did little to break his pariah status among Western states, but fellow Arab leaders are coming to terms with the fact that he retains a solid grip on power. The US’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan has firmed up a belief among
SOCIAL TERROR: Whistle-blower Frances Haugen’s testimony in the US adds to long-held concerns that the social media site is fueling violence and instability Whistle-blower Frances Haugen’s testimony to US senators on Tuesday shone a light on violence and instability in Myanmar and Ethiopia in the past few years and long-held concerns about links with activity on Facebook. “What we saw in Myanmar and are now seeing in Ethiopia are only the opening chapters of a story so terrifying, no one wants to read the end of it,” the former Facebook manager said in her striking testimony. She said that Facebook was “literally fanning ethnic violence” in places such as Ethiopia because it was not policing its service adequately outside the US. About half of Myanmar’s population