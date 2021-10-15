A Japanese court yesterday heard complaints from five people who said they were promised “paradise on Earth” in North Korea, but faced human rights abuses instead and now want the country and its leader, Kim Jong-un, to compensate them.
The hearing became possible after the Tokyo District Court in August agreed to summon Kim, said Kenji Fukuda, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs.
They are not expecting Kim to appear or to compensate them if the court orders it, but Fukuda hopes that the case sets a precedent for negotiations between Japan and North Korea on seeking the North’s responsibility and normalizing diplomatic ties.
Photo: AP
Hundreds of thousands of Koreans went to Japan, many forcibly, to work in mines and factories during Japan’s colonization of the Korean Peninsula, a past that still strains relations between Japan and the two Koreas.
In 1959, North Korea began a massive resettlement program to bring overseas Koreans home and to make up for workers who were killed in the Korean War. The program continued to seek recruits, many of whom originally from South Korea, until 1984.
North Korea had promised free healthcare, education, jobs and other benefits, but none were available and the returnees were mostly assigned manual work at mines, forests or farms, one of the plaintiffs, Eiko Kawasaki, 79, a Korean who was born and raised in Japan, said last month.
The Japanese government, viewing Koreans as outsiders, also welcomed the resettlement program and helped arrange for participants to travel to North Korea. About 93,000 ethnic Korean residents of Japan and their family members resettled in North Korea.
Today, about 500,000 ethnic Koreans live in Japan and still face discrimination in school, at work and in their daily lives.
The court case was brought in 2018 by five participants who ultimately defected back to Japan — four ethnic Koreans and a Japanese woman who joined the program with her Korean husband and their daughter.
“None of us would have gone” if they had known the truth about North Korea, Kawasaki said.
She was confined to North Korea for 43 years until defecting in 2003, leaving behind her grown children.
The plaintiffs are demanding ￥100 million (US$882,275) each in compensation from North Korea.
COVERING ALL AGE GROUPS: The drugmaker is also conducting trials on infants as young as six months, with initial data expected before the end of the year US drugmaker Pfizer on Thursday said it has formally requested emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged five to 11. Children have been infected in greater numbers in the latest wave of infections driven by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, and inoculating young people is seen as key to keeping schools open and helping end the COVID-19 pandemic. In late September, Pfizer and BioNTech, a German firm that codeveloped the vaccine, began submitting data to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulators for the highly anticipated authorization. Pfizer early on Thursday wrote on Twitter that the two companies had “officially
‘TRAVEL FREELY’: Visitors from 10 countries deemed low-risk would be allowed into Thailand, while others must still undergo a week of quarantine at a hotel Thailand plans to fully reopen to vaccinated tourists from countries deemed low risk from Nov. 1, the country’s leader said on Monday, citing the urgent need to save the kingdom’s ailing economy. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Thailand attracted nearly 40 million visitors a year drawn to its picturesque beaches and robust nightlife, with tourism making up almost 20 percent of its national income. However, pandemic-related travel restrictions have left the economy battered, contributing to its worst performance in more than 20 years. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced that the country would be reopening its borders to vaccinated tourists travelling by air from
LEFT ALONE: The US withdrawal from Afghanistan has firmed up a belief among Arab leaders that they must chart their own course, such as saving their economies While Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is still shunned by the West, who blame him for a decade of brutal war in Syria, a shift is under way in the Middle East, where Arab allies of the US are bringing him in from the cold by reviving economic and diplomatic ties. The extension of al-Assad’s two-decade-old presidency in an election in May did little to break his pariah status among Western states, but fellow Arab leaders are coming to terms with the fact that he retains a solid grip on power. The US’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan has firmed up a belief among
SOCIAL TERROR: Whistle-blower Frances Haugen’s testimony in the US adds to long-held concerns that the social media site is fueling violence and instability Whistle-blower Frances Haugen’s testimony to US senators on Tuesday shone a light on violence and instability in Myanmar and Ethiopia in the past few years and long-held concerns about links with activity on Facebook. “What we saw in Myanmar and are now seeing in Ethiopia are only the opening chapters of a story so terrifying, no one wants to read the end of it,” the former Facebook manager said in her striking testimony. She said that Facebook was “literally fanning ethnic violence” in places such as Ethiopia because it was not policing its service adequately outside the US. About half of Myanmar’s population