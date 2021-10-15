Melbourne is expected to exit months of COVID-19 lockdown next week, helped by a sudden surge in vaccine uptake, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said yesterday.
The exit is ahead of schedule, although daily infections hit a record the same day.
In the worst day of an outbreak involving the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which began in early August, Victoria logged 2,297 new cases, up from 1,571 the day before and the highest for any Australian state or territory since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Eleven people died, bringing the total in the latest outbreak to 125.
However, the surge comes as Victoria also nears the 70 percent threshold for double-dose vaccination among eligible adults — the level at which state authorities promised to end strict stay-at-home restrictions. That target was originally expected to be met on Oct. 26. The vaccination rate was 62 percent as of yesterday.
“We will deliver the [reopening] road map... You get vaccinated, and we will open up, and I do what I say,” Andrews told a media briefing in Melbourne.
Most new cases were detected in Melbourne, but the city’s night curfew would be lifted, while businesses can conditionally reopen, according to the roadmap.
More curbs would be relaxed when vaccination levels reach 80 percent and 90 percent.
Sydney, where Australia’s first Delta case was detected in June, continued a downward trend in new cases. Daily infections in New South Wales eased to 406 yesterday, well down from the state’s pandemic high of 1,599 early last month.
The city came out of a lockdown of more than 100 days earlier this week, and Sydney might enjoy more freedoms from Monday — beating forecasts by a week — as the proportion of fully vaccinated people aged 16 or older is expected to top 80 percent this weekend.
As Sydney and Melbourne aim to begin to live with COVID-19, some virus-free Australian states have indicated that they might delay their reopening plans even after higher vaccination rates are reached, citing fears that outbreaks could overwhelm hospitals.
Higher inoculation coverage among the most vulnerable populations has helped Australia keep its death rate from the Delta flare-up lower than during outbreaks last year. Still, the Delta variant accounted for about 77 percent of the country’s 136,000 cases. Total deaths stand at 1,496 since the pandemic began.
Australian Minister for Health and Aged Care Greg Hunt yesterday said that Australia’s medical regulator has allowed Pfizer to submit an application to allow five to 11-year-olds to be vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine.
COVERING ALL AGE GROUPS: The drugmaker is also conducting trials on infants as young as six months, with initial data expected before the end of the year US drugmaker Pfizer on Thursday said it has formally requested emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged five to 11. Children have been infected in greater numbers in the latest wave of infections driven by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, and inoculating young people is seen as key to keeping schools open and helping end the COVID-19 pandemic. In late September, Pfizer and BioNTech, a German firm that codeveloped the vaccine, began submitting data to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulators for the highly anticipated authorization. Pfizer early on Thursday wrote on Twitter that the two companies had “officially
‘TRAVEL FREELY’: Visitors from 10 countries deemed low-risk would be allowed into Thailand, while others must still undergo a week of quarantine at a hotel Thailand plans to fully reopen to vaccinated tourists from countries deemed low risk from Nov. 1, the country’s leader said on Monday, citing the urgent need to save the kingdom’s ailing economy. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Thailand attracted nearly 40 million visitors a year drawn to its picturesque beaches and robust nightlife, with tourism making up almost 20 percent of its national income. However, pandemic-related travel restrictions have left the economy battered, contributing to its worst performance in more than 20 years. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced that the country would be reopening its borders to vaccinated tourists travelling by air from
LEFT ALONE: The US withdrawal from Afghanistan has firmed up a belief among Arab leaders that they must chart their own course, such as saving their economies While Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is still shunned by the West, who blame him for a decade of brutal war in Syria, a shift is under way in the Middle East, where Arab allies of the US are bringing him in from the cold by reviving economic and diplomatic ties. The extension of al-Assad’s two-decade-old presidency in an election in May did little to break his pariah status among Western states, but fellow Arab leaders are coming to terms with the fact that he retains a solid grip on power. The US’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan has firmed up a belief among
SOCIAL TERROR: Whistle-blower Frances Haugen’s testimony in the US adds to long-held concerns that the social media site is fueling violence and instability Whistle-blower Frances Haugen’s testimony to US senators on Tuesday shone a light on violence and instability in Myanmar and Ethiopia in the past few years and long-held concerns about links with activity on Facebook. “What we saw in Myanmar and are now seeing in Ethiopia are only the opening chapters of a story so terrifying, no one wants to read the end of it,” the former Facebook manager said in her striking testimony. She said that Facebook was “literally fanning ethnic violence” in places such as Ethiopia because it was not policing its service adequately outside the US. About half of Myanmar’s population