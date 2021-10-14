Colombia’s Duque leaves US to handle ‘Havana Syndrome’ embassy inquiry

AFP, NEW YORK





Colombian President Ivan Duque on Tuesday said that his government is aware of cases of so-called “Havana Syndrome” at the US embassy in Bogota, but is leaving the investigation to Washington.

At least five US families associated with the embassy in Colombia have shown symptoms associated with the mysterious affliction, which include headaches, nausea and possible brain damage, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“Of course we have knowledge of this situation, but I want to leave it to the US authorities, who are doing their own investigation, because it is about their own personnel,” Duque told reporters in New York during an official US visit, in which he has also visited Washington.

Cuban Neurosciences Center director Mitchell Joseph Valdes Sosa walks past a photograph of Fidel Castro before a news conference about symptoms reported by US and Canadian diplomats in 2016 and 2017, commonly referred to as the “Havana Syndrome,” in Havana on Sept. 13. Photo: AP

The Colombia cases are only the latest of dozens of instances of “Havana Syndrome” experienced by US diplomats and intelligence officials since 2016 — first in Cuba and then in China, Germany, Australia, Taiwan and the US capital.

US President Joe Biden on Friday signed a law providing financial support for victims of the mysterious illness.

The Havana Act provides financial compensation for members of the US Department of State and CIA who sustained brain injuries from what officials suspect might be directed microwave attacks.

The cause of the illnesses has not been fully diagnosed and the identity of the attacker, if there is one, has not been revealed.

The Cuban government investigated the matter and has repeatedly rejected US statements on the matter as disinformation.

The US embassy in Bogota, one of the largest in the world, includes a strong contingent of agents working in intelligence and counternarcotics operations, in addition to career diplomats and personnel.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit the country on Wednesday next week.