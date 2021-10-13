COVID-19: Texas governor bars all COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Reuters





Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott, responding to what he called “bullying” by US President Joe Biden’s administration, on Monday barred all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the state by any entity, including private employers.

Abbott’s move sets him up for a clash with Biden, a Democrat who last month called on businesses nationwide to order their workers to be vaccinated or lose their jobs. At least several thousand people have since been fired for refusing to comply.

“In another instance of federal overreach, the Biden Administration is now bullying many private entities into imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, causing workforce disruptions that threaten Texas’ continued recovery from the COVID-19 disaster,” Abbott wrote in an executive order.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott speaks to reporters after attending the public viewing for George Floyd at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston on June 8 last year. Abbott on Monday announced that he was banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for any entities in his state, including private companies. Photo: AFP

The White House had no immediate comment.

Abbott’s order states that “no entity in Texas” can compel proof of vaccination by any individual, including employees or customers.

He called on state lawmakers to take up the issue in an upcoming special session.

Tech giants Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google have told employees that they would need proof of vaccination to return to their offices. Both companies employ large numbers in Texas.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines Inc, the largest US carrier, last week told its 100,000 US-based employees that they must submit proof of full vaccination no later than Nov. 24, or be fired.

Biden issued his mandate last month as his administration struggled to control the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 700,000 people in the US.