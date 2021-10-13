The Taliban was to hold joint face-to-face talks with European and US envoys, the EU said on Monday, as the group pursues its diplomatic push for international support.
Afghanistan’s new rulers are seeking recognition, as well as assistance to avoid a humanitarian disaster, after they returned to power in August following the withdrawal of US troops after 20 years of war.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged nations to donate more to Afghanistan to head off its economic collapse, but also slammed the Taliban’s “broken” promises to Afghan women and girls.
EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said that officials from the US and Europe were to meet representatives of Afghanistan’s new authorities for talks facilitated by Qatar in Doha yesterday.
The meeting would “allow the US and European side to address issues” including free passage for people wanting to leave, access for humanitarian aid, respect for the rights of women and preventing Afghanistan becoming a haven for “terrorist” groups, Massrali said.
“This is an informal exchange at technical level,” she said. “It does not constitute recognition of the ‘interim government.’”
The Taliban badly needs allies, as Afghanistan’s economy is in a parlous state with food prices rising and unemployment spiking.
The regime, still yet to be recognized as a legitimate government by any other country, is also facing a threat from the Islamic State-Khorasan group, which has launched a series of deadly attacks.
A meeting with the EU was announced earlier by Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban’s acting minister of foreign affairs, days after he led its first in-person talks with US officials since the troop pullout.
“We want positive relationships with the whole world. We believe in balanced international relations. We believe such a balanced relationship can save Afghanistan from instability,” Muttaqi said in translated remarks at an event in Qatar.
Ahead of the talks, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that the bloc was looking to bolster its direct aid to the Afghan people in an effort to stave off “collapse.”
“We cannot ‘wait and see.’ We need to act, and act quickly,” Borrell said after discussions with EU development ministers.
