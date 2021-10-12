A top aide to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday said that the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to journalist and government critic Maria Ressa was proof that “press freedom is alive” in the nation.
Ressa, cofounder of news Web site Rappler, and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov were awarded the prize on Friday last week for their efforts to “safeguard freedom of expression.”
Since Duterte took power in 2016, Ressa and Rappler have faced a series of criminal charges and investigations in what media advocates describe as state harassment over their reporting, including on the government’s deadly drug war.
Photo: Reuters
Duterte has called Rappler a “fake news outlet” and Ressa has been the target of abusive messages online.
“It’s a victory for a Filipina and we’re very happy for that,” Duterte’s spokesman, Harry Roque, told a news conference.
“Press freedom is alive and the proof is the Nobel [Peace] Prize award to Maria Ressa,” Roque said in the presidential palace’s first public comments on the award.
Philippine press groups and rights advocates have hailed Ressa’s prize as a “triumph” in a nation ranked as one of the world’s most dangerous for journalists.
Ressa, 58, said in an interview on Saturday that she was still battling seven court cases, including an appeal of a cyberlibel conviction, for which she faces up to six years in prison.
Two other cyberlibel cases were dismissed earlier this year.
Ressa, who is also a US citizen, said she hoped that the prize would help shield her and other journalists in the Philippines against physical attacks and online threats.
“This ‘us against them’ was never the creation of the journalists, it was the creation of the people in power who wanted to use a type of leadership that divides society,” Ressa said. “I hope ... this allows journalists to do our jobs well without fear.”
Roque denied the government had created a “chilling effect” for media outlets, saying anyone who claimed that “should not be a journalist.”
He also rejected suggestions Ressa’s Nobel Peace Prize was “a slap” for the Philippine government, adding “no one has ever been censored in the Philippines.”
“Maria Ressa still has to clear her name before our courts,” Roque said, calling her a “convicted felon.”
“We leave it to our courts to decide on her fate,” he said.
SHIFT IN USAGE: The adoption of Korean words in English demonstrates how lexical innovation is no longer confined to the UK and US, the dictionary said The Korean culture wave has swept through the editorial offices of the Oxford English Dictionary (OED), which has added more than 20 new words of Korean origin to its latest edition. The “definitive record of the English language” included words alluding to the global popularity of the nation’s music and cuisine, plus one or two whose roots in the Korean language might be less obvious. The K- prefix is prominently featured, as you might expect given that so many people outside of South Korea now listen to K-pop — which was added to the OED in 2016 — watch K-dramas or use
Singapore has trialled patrol robots that blast warnings at people engaging in “undesirable social behavior,” adding to an arsenal of surveillance technology in the tightly controlled city-state that is fueling privacy concerns. From vast numbers of closed-circuit television cameras to trials of lampposts kitted out with facial recognition technology, Singapore is seeing an explosion of tools to track its inhabitants. Officials have long pushed a vision of a hyper-efficient, tech-driven “smart nation,” but activists say privacy is being sacrificed and people have little control over what happens to their data. Singapore is frequently criticized for curbing civil liberties and people are accustomed to
COVERING ALL AGE GROUPS: The drugmaker is also conducting trials on infants as young as six months, with initial data expected before the end of the year US drugmaker Pfizer on Thursday said it has formally requested emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged five to 11. Children have been infected in greater numbers in the latest wave of infections driven by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, and inoculating young people is seen as key to keeping schools open and helping end the COVID-19 pandemic. In late September, Pfizer and BioNTech, a German firm that codeveloped the vaccine, began submitting data to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulators for the highly anticipated authorization. Pfizer early on Thursday wrote on Twitter that the two companies had “officially
The AUKUS alliance of Australia, the UK and US would boost collaboration between Washington and Canberra in space, Australian Space Agency Head Enrico Palermo said. Palermo was speaking on a panel with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson which also discussed Australia’s role in the next crewed mission to the moon, known as Artemis. Palermo said that Australia signing the Artemis Accords — a guide to space exploration principles signed by Australia, the US and other countries — was a sign of its commitment to “the rules and norms that seek to ensure the safety, stability and sustainability of outer space.” “I should also note