Talks between Indian and Chinese army commanders to disengage troops from key friction areas along their border have ended in a stalemate and failed to ease a 17-month standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes, the two sides said yesterday.
The continuing standoff means the two nations are to keep troops in the forward areas of Ladakh for a second consecutive winter in dangerously freezing temperatures.
The Indian Ministry of Defence said in a statement that it gave “constructive suggestions,” but the Chinese side was “not agreeable” and “could not provide any forward-looking proposals.”
A statement from a Chinese military spokesperson said that “the Indian side sticks to unreasonable and unrealistic demands, adding difficulties to the negotiations.”
The commanders from both armies met for the talks on Sunday after a gap of two months at Moldo, on the Chinese side of Ladakh area.
Since February, both India and China have withdrawn troops from some face-off sites on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Tso, Gogra and Galwan Valley, but they continue to maintain extra troops as part of a multitier deployment.
Troops have been added at Demchok and Depsang Plains, Indian media reports said.
Sunday’s talks came amid frustration expressed by the Indian army chief at what he called the massive deployment of troops and weaponry by China.
“Yes, it is a matter of concern that the large-scale buildup has occurred and continues to be in place, and to sustain that kind of a buildup, there has been an equal amount of infrastructure development on the Chinese side,” General M. M. Naravane said on Saturday. “So, it means that they [China] are there to stay. We are keeping a close watch on all these developments, but if they are there to stay, we are there to stay, too.”
The Chinese statement from Senior Colonel Long Shaohua (龍紹華) of the Western Theater Command said that “China’s determination to safeguard its sovereignty is unwavering, and China hopes India will not misjudge the situation.”
Temperatures in the forward areas in Ladakh drop to minus-30°C in January. The troops from both sides used to retreat to their traditional summer holding positions around that time, but since the face-off started in May last year have continued to remain close to the disputed border.
Both nations have stationed tens of thousands of troops backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets along the de facto border called the Line of Actual Control.
Last year, 20 Indian troops were killed in a clash with Chinese soldiers involving clubs, stones and fists along the disputed border. China said it lost four soldiers.
The Line of Actual Control separates Chinese and Indian-held territories from Ladakh in the west to India’s eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims in its entirety.
India and China fought a deadly war over the border in 1962.
Since the standoff began last year, China has been building dozens of large weather-proof structures along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh to house its troops during the winter. New helipads, widening of airstrips, new barracks, new surface-to-air missile sites and radar locations have also been reported by Indian media.
