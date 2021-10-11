The prestigious Bayeux War Correspondents’ Awards on Saturday honored work by a range of international journalists including several veteran reporters and an unnamed Burmese photographer.
The jury agreed unanimously to award the photography prize to the Burmese candidate, its president Franco-Iranian correspondent Manoocher Deghati said.
The jury wanted to highlight “the conditions in which very young photographers are working” in Myanmar, said Deghati, who had to flee Iran in 1985 after receiving death threats.
Photo: AFP
The photographer’s work, along with several other Burmese photographers, was on show at Bayeux, the northern French city hosting the prize.
In the written press category, Wolfgang Bauer won for his coverage of the Taliban for Zeit Magazin. It is the second time he has been honored, having won in 2016 for his work in Nigeria.
Bosnians Damir Sagolj and Danis Tanovic won in the long-form television and video categories for their report for al-Jazeera on the plight of thousands of migrants in northern Bosnia Herzegovina.
Margaux Benn was honored in the radio category for her report for Europe 1 on the villages littered with landmines in the area.
Orla Guerin and Goktay Koraltan won the television award for their report for BBC television on the snipers in Yemen targeting children. This report also won the special prize awarded by a jury of high-school students.
The young reporter’s award went to Thomas D’Istria for his report for Le Monde newspaper from Belarus, for which he spent a year undercover.
The public jury prize went to Abu Mustafa Ibraheem for his coverage of the conflict in Gaza.
The winners each receive prizes of between 3,000 and 7,000 euros (US$3,470 and US$8,100).
