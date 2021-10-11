UK to urge need for change in N Ireland protocol

CONFLICTING AGENDAS: London wants to rewrite rules governing trade in Northern Ireland, but the EU has said it would not renegotiate an agreement

Reuters, LONDON





The UK is to tell the EU next week that “significant change” to the Northern Ireland protocol is vital for the restoration of genuinely good relations between London and Brussels.

The protocol was part of the Brexit settlement British Prime Minister Boris Johnson negotiated with the EU, but London has said it must be rewritten less than a year after taking force due to the barriers businesses face when importing British goods into the province.

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, who oversees post-Brexit relations with the UK, said on Thursday that the EU’s executive would finalize measures next week aimed at resolving post-Brexit trading issues in Northern Ireland by the end of the year or early next year.

However, Sefcovic reiterated that he would not renegotiate the protocol, and that solutions would have to be found within the terms of a deal designed to keep an open border between Northern Ireland and EU-member Ireland.

The European Commission’s measures are expected to be presented on Wednesday.

Britain’s Chief Negotiator of Task Force Europe David Frost is due to give a speech to the diplomatic community in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, tomorrow.

He is expected to say endless negotiation is not an option and that London will need to act using the Article 16 safeguard mechanism if solutions cannot be agreed rapidly, according to extracts of his speech released by his office on Saturday.

Article 16 allows either side to take unilateral action if the protocol is deemed to have a negative impact.