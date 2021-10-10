COVID-19: Brazilians seek normalcy as virus deaths top 600,000

AP, SAO PAULO, Brazil





Bars in Sao Paulo are full again for evening happy hours, lawmakers in the capital, Brasilia, have nearly done away with video sessions via Zoom and Rio de Janeiro’s beaches are packed. Calls for strict social distancing seem but a memory.

Brazil appears intent on returning to pre-COVID-19 pandemic normalcy, even as its death toll tops 600,000, according to official data on Friday from the Brazilian Ministry of Health.

Relief in COVID-19 cases and deaths have been particularly welcome given experts’ warnings that the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 would produce another wave of destruction in the country with the second-most victims. So far, that has not materialized.

A volunteer on Friday hangs a handkerchief at a memorial on Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach to mourn Brazil’s COVID-19 dead. Photo: EPA-EFE

The country’s average daily death toll has hovered around 500 for a month, down sharply from more than 3,000 in April. Almost 45 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, and a booster shot is being administered to elderly people. A greater percentage of Brazilians are at least partially vaccinated compared with Americans or Germans, according to Our World in Data, an online research site.

Improvement has encouraged mayors and governors to admit fans into soccer matches, and let bars and restaurants stay open until the wee hours. Some are even contemplating the end of mask mandates, which people often ignore already.

Marcelo Queiroga, Brazil’s fourth health minister since the pandemic hit, suggested in a news conference on Friday that masks should not be mandatory.

“Why would I pass a law to force people to use condoms? Don’t even think of it,” he said.

Rio’s mayor has announced plans to bring back the city’s massive New Year’s Eve party on Copacabana Beach.

Gonzalo Vecina, a professor of public health at the University of Sao Paulo, told reporters in July that the Delta variant, which is more contagious, would cause “a new explosion” of cases within weeks.

He was hardly alone among experts sounding the alarm.

Now, Vecina believes the high number of Brazilians infected earlier this year with the Gamma variant — first identified in the Amazonian city Manaus — might have slowed Delta’s advance.

“That isn’t a conclusion from a study; it is a possibility we are raising in the face of what we are seeing,” Vecina said. “We are seeing Delta rise in countries that reopened just as much as Brazil, and our number of cases is still going down, with few very particular exceptions.”

Some analysts remain worried about Delta’s potential to spread. Among them is Miguel Lago, executive director of Brazil’s Institute for Health Policy Studies, which advises public health officials.

He believes authorities are taking considerable risk by reopening too much and announcing celebrations, and that Brazil might soon see more hospital admissions.

“The pandemic has waned, but 500 deaths per day is far from good. And we don’t even have half the population fully vaccinated,” Lago said. “We just don’t know enough and we have this horrific milestone to contemplate now.”

Friday morning, on Copacabana, where Rio’s New Year’s party is to take place in less than three months, advocacy group Rio da Paz held a memorial on its sands to mourn the 600,000 dead, with hundreds of white handkerchiefs strung on lines.

Across town, at a support group for family members of the virus’ victims, Bruna Chaves mourned the loss of her mother and stepfather.

“It’s not just 600,000 people who are gone; it’s a lot of people who die with them, emotionally,” Chaves said in an interview. “It’s absurd that people treat it like it’s a small number. It’s a big number.”

Months after its New Year’s bash, Rio is also to host Carnival, Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes has said.

He said social distancing is out of the question.

“That would be ridiculous, asking people to keep one meter away. If that were the case, I would be the first to disrespect that,” he said.