Four workers were wounded on Wednesday as the Saudi Arabian-led coalition fighting in Yemen intercepted an explosives-laden drone targeting the kingdom’s Abha International Airport, a media report said.
The coalition blamed the attack on Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, saying that the four workers sustained “minor” injuries from the drone’s debris, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The coalition said that it also destroyed the suspected launch site in Yemen’s northern Saada Province.
Photo: AFP
On Aug. 31, a drone hit the same airport, wounding eight people and damaging a civilian aircraft.
Nestled in the kingdom’s southwestern mountains, Abha is a popular destination for Saudi Arabian tourists.
Wednesday’s drone attack came shortly after the coalition said that it had destroyed three booby-trapped boats on Yemen’s Red Sea coast.
“They were equipped to carry out hostile operations and imminent attacks,” SPA quoted the coalition as saying.
“The coalition efforts have contributed to the protection of international shipping lanes and trade in the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the southern Red Sea,” the report added.
While the UN is pushing for an end to the war, the Houthis have demanded the reopening of Sana’a International Airport — which has been shut by a Saudi Arabian blockade since 2016 — before any ceasefire or negotiations.
CORRUPTION? A public watchdog is investigating whether a secret relationship with a former colleague affected the public duties of New South Wales’ leader The leader of Australia’s most populous state quit yesterday after an anti-corruption watchdog said it was investigating her over a secret relationship with a former lawmaker. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that standing aside while the Independent Commission Against Corruption investigated her would distract her government at a critical stage of Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak. The number of COVID-19 patients in Sydney hospitals are expected to peak this month, as vaccination rates rise across the state and the city emerges from a lockdown that began in late June. “My resignation as premier could not have occurred at a worse time, but the
SHIFT IN USAGE: The adoption of Korean words in English demonstrates how lexical innovation is no longer confined to the UK and US, the dictionary said The Korean culture wave has swept through the editorial offices of the Oxford English Dictionary (OED), which has added more than 20 new words of Korean origin to its latest edition. The “definitive record of the English language” included words alluding to the global popularity of the nation’s music and cuisine, plus one or two whose roots in the Korean language might be less obvious. The K- prefix is prominently featured, as you might expect given that so many people outside of South Korea now listen to K-pop — which was added to the OED in 2016 — watch K-dramas or use
New Zealand yesterday abandoned its long-standing strategy of eliminating COVID-19 amid a persistent outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, and will instead look to live with the virus and control its spread as its vaccination rate rises. The Pacific nation was among just a handful of nations to bring COVID-19 cases down to zero last year and largely stayed free of the virus until an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant in mid-August frustrated efforts to stamp out transmission. “With this outbreak and Delta the return to zero is incredibly difficult,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news
Singapore has trialled patrol robots that blast warnings at people engaging in “undesirable social behavior,” adding to an arsenal of surveillance technology in the tightly controlled city-state that is fueling privacy concerns. From vast numbers of closed-circuit television cameras to trials of lampposts kitted out with facial recognition technology, Singapore is seeing an explosion of tools to track its inhabitants. Officials have long pushed a vision of a hyper-efficient, tech-driven “smart nation,” but activists say privacy is being sacrificed and people have little control over what happens to their data. Singapore is frequently criticized for curbing civil liberties and people are accustomed to