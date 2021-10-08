Saudi Arabia stops suspected drone

FOUR HURT: On Aug. 31, a drone hit the same airport, wounding eight people and damaging a plane, at the popular mountain destination for Saudi Arabian tourists

AFP, RIYADH





Four workers were wounded on Wednesday as the Saudi Arabian-led coalition fighting in Yemen intercepted an explosives-laden drone targeting the kingdom’s Abha International Airport, a media report said.

The coalition blamed the attack on Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, saying that the four workers sustained “minor” injuries from the drone’s debris, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The coalition said that it also destroyed the suspected launch site in Yemen’s northern Saada Province.

The entrance of Abha International Airport is pictured on June 12, 2019. Photo: AFP

Nestled in the kingdom’s southwestern mountains, Abha is a popular destination for Saudi Arabian tourists.

Wednesday’s drone attack came shortly after the coalition said that it had destroyed three booby-trapped boats on Yemen’s Red Sea coast.

“They were equipped to carry out hostile operations and imminent attacks,” SPA quoted the coalition as saying.

“The coalition efforts have contributed to the protection of international shipping lanes and trade in the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the southern Red Sea,” the report added.

While the UN is pushing for an end to the war, the Houthis have demanded the reopening of Sana’a International Airport — which has been shut by a Saudi Arabian blockade since 2016 — before any ceasefire or negotiations.