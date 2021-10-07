AUSTRALIA
Lethal frog mucous banned
A frog mucous used in shamanic rituals has been banned by the Therapeutic Goods Administration. In Kambo ceremonies, a participant’s skin is burned and scraped and the secretions of the South American giant leaf frog, or giant monkey frog, are rubbed into the wound. There is no medicinal benefit to Kambo and it can be lethal. The agency has listed it as a schedule 10 poison, in the category for “substances of such danger to health as to warrant prohibition of sale, supply and use.” There have been “rare” deaths, along with nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, liver damage, stomach pain and other adverse effects, a spokesperson said.
SOUTH KOREA
‘Squid Game’ calls to stop
A woman who was deluged with thousands of prank calls and text messages after her cellphone number was highlighted as a key plot point in Netflix’s hit show Squid Game might soon get some relief. Netflix and local production company Siren Pictures yesterday said that they would edit scenes to remove the phone number, which appears on an invitation card. The two firms had earlier said that they had deliberately only showed the final eight digits of the number, but were unaware that, when dialed, the prefix would automatically be added to complete the call. Last month, the woman told Seoul Broadcasting System that it was impossible for her to change her number due to client contacts.
RUSSIA
Torture video sparks probe
Authorities on Tuesday announced a probe into alleged rape after the posting of a video of torture in a prison infirmary. The anti-torture project Gulagu.net was sent more than 1,000 video files allegedly showing instances of torture in prisons across the country. On Monday, the Web site published a video of a naked man being violated with what appears to be a stick at a prison hospital in the city of Saratov. The man, who is tied to his bed, is screaming in pain. Web site administrator Vladimir Osechkin said that the group had received this and other videos from a Belarusian who had served jail time in Saratov. “We call him our Belarusian Snowden,” Osechkin said.
BELGIUM
Stitches in art depict scars
Palestinian artist Majd Abdel Hamid, a survivor of last year’s Beirut blast, has this month opened his first solo show in Brussels, with displays of embroidery and video installations to convey the passage of time. Born in Syria and now based in Beirut, the 33-year-old visual artist Majd Abdel Hamid embroiders fabrics that he collects and items he finds, from cushions to kitchen towels. Abdel Hamid was injured in the explosion of ammonium nitrate stored at the Port of Beirut in August last year, with wooden fragments still stuck beneath a scar on his head. The embroidery stitches in his A Stitch in Times represent mental and physical scars, he said.
UNITED STATES
Nuclear bomb tally revealed
The Department of State on Tuesday published the number of nuclear warheads the country stockpiles for the first time in four years, after former president Donald Trump placed a blackout on the data. As of Sept. 30 last year, the US military maintained 3,750 active and inactive nuclear warheads, down by 55 from a year earlier and by 72 from the same date in 2017. The figure was also the lowest level since the US nuclear stockpile peaked at the height of the Cold War with Russia in 1967, when the total was 31,255 warheads.
CORRUPTION? A public watchdog is investigating whether a secret relationship with a former colleague affected the public duties of New South Wales’ leader The leader of Australia’s most populous state quit yesterday after an anti-corruption watchdog said it was investigating her over a secret relationship with a former lawmaker. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that standing aside while the Independent Commission Against Corruption investigated her would distract her government at a critical stage of Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak. The number of COVID-19 patients in Sydney hospitals are expected to peak this month, as vaccination rates rise across the state and the city emerges from a lockdown that began in late June. “My resignation as premier could not have occurred at a worse time, but the
SHIFT IN USAGE: The adoption of Korean words in English demonstrates how lexical innovation is no longer confined to the UK and US, the dictionary said The Korean culture wave has swept through the editorial offices of the Oxford English Dictionary (OED), which has added more than 20 new words of Korean origin to its latest edition. The “definitive record of the English language” included words alluding to the global popularity of the nation’s music and cuisine, plus one or two whose roots in the Korean language might be less obvious. The K- prefix is prominently featured, as you might expect given that so many people outside of South Korea now listen to K-pop — which was added to the OED in 2016 — watch K-dramas or use
New Zealand yesterday abandoned its long-standing strategy of eliminating COVID-19 amid a persistent outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, and will instead look to live with the virus and control its spread as its vaccination rate rises. The Pacific nation was among just a handful of nations to bring COVID-19 cases down to zero last year and largely stayed free of the virus until an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant in mid-August frustrated efforts to stamp out transmission. “With this outbreak and Delta the return to zero is incredibly difficult,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news
TENSIONS RISING: A newspaper reported that the French president said that Algeria’s view on its colonial history under French rule was ‘not based on truths’ Algeria on Saturday rejected “inadmissible interference” in its affairs, hours after recalling its ambassador from Paris following comments by French President Emmanuel Macron reported by French and Algerian media. The Algerian Presidential Office said in a statement that it had withdrawn its ambassador following media reports of the French leader’s comments, which had not been denied. The French daily Le Monde reported that Macron had made critical remarks about the former French colony during a meeting with descendants of figures from Algeria’s war of independence on Thursday. Macron reportedly said that the country was ruled by a “political-military system” and described Algeria as