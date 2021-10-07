World News Quick Take

AUSTRALIA

Lethal frog mucous banned

A frog mucous used in shamanic rituals has been banned by the Therapeutic Goods Administration. In Kambo ceremonies, a participant’s skin is burned and scraped and the secretions of the South American giant leaf frog, or giant monkey frog, are rubbed into the wound. There is no medicinal benefit to Kambo and it can be lethal. The agency has listed it as a schedule 10 poison, in the category for “substances of such danger to health as to warrant prohibition of sale, supply and use.” There have been “rare” deaths, along with nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, liver damage, stomach pain and other adverse effects, a spokesperson said.

SOUTH KOREA

‘Squid Game’ calls to stop

A woman who was deluged with thousands of prank calls and text messages after her cellphone number was highlighted as a key plot point in Netflix’s hit show Squid Game might soon get some relief. Netflix and local production company Siren Pictures yesterday said that they would edit scenes to remove the phone number, which appears on an invitation card. The two firms had earlier said that they had deliberately only showed the final eight digits of the number, but were unaware that, when dialed, the prefix would automatically be added to complete the call. Last month, the woman told Seoul Broadcasting System that it was impossible for her to change her number due to client contacts.

RUSSIA

Torture video sparks probe

Authorities on Tuesday announced a probe into alleged rape after the posting of a video of torture in a prison infirmary. The anti-torture project Gulagu.net was sent more than 1,000 video files allegedly showing instances of torture in prisons across the country. On Monday, the Web site published a video of a naked man being violated with what appears to be a stick at a prison hospital in the city of Saratov. The man, who is tied to his bed, is screaming in pain. Web site administrator Vladimir Osechkin said that the group had received this and other videos from a Belarusian who had served jail time in Saratov. “We call him our Belarusian Snowden,” Osechkin said.

BELGIUM

Stitches in art depict scars

Palestinian artist Majd Abdel Hamid, a survivor of last year’s Beirut blast, has this month opened his first solo show in Brussels, with displays of embroidery and video installations to convey the passage of time. Born in Syria and now based in Beirut, the 33-year-old visual artist Majd Abdel Hamid embroiders fabrics that he collects and items he finds, from cushions to kitchen towels. Abdel Hamid was injured in the explosion of ammonium nitrate stored at the Port of Beirut in August last year, with wooden fragments still stuck beneath a scar on his head. The embroidery stitches in his A Stitch in Times represent mental and physical scars, he said.

UNITED STATES

Nuclear bomb tally revealed

The Department of State on Tuesday published the number of nuclear warheads the country stockpiles for the first time in four years, after former president Donald Trump placed a blackout on the data. As of Sept. 30 last year, the US military maintained 3,750 active and inactive nuclear warheads, down by 55 from a year earlier and by 72 from the same date in 2017. The figure was also the lowest level since the US nuclear stockpile peaked at the height of the Cold War with Russia in 1967, when the total was 31,255 warheads.