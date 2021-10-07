About 200 indigenous Peruvians have taken over the facilities of a pipeline station of Petroperu, the state-owned company said on Tuesday, as part of a protest by Amazon Aborigines demanding better economic and social support in the area.
Residents in the Manseriche district of northern Peru’s Loreto region had invaded station 5 of the North Peruvian pipeline on Monday, which had caused the company to stop pumping oil, Petroperu said in a statement.
Demonstrators “have been irresponsibly installing tents and other items without taking security conditions into account,” the company said, adding that it had evacuated its personnel from the area.
Reuters could not immediately reach for comment representatives of the Amazonian groups, who have previously carried out blockades and seizures of oil pipeline stations.
PRESIDENTIAL PLEDGES
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has pledged to redistribute mineral wealth in the Andean nation and promised to give historically marginalized Aboriginal communities a bigger say in economic development.
The pipeline transports crude oil from the northern jungle regions of Peru to a refinery on the Pacific coast.
In August last year, three Amazonian Aborigines were killed and 17 other people were injured in a clash with Peruvian security forces related to a conflict with oil firm PetroTal.
CORRUPTION? A public watchdog is investigating whether a secret relationship with a former colleague affected the public duties of New South Wales’ leader The leader of Australia’s most populous state quit yesterday after an anti-corruption watchdog said it was investigating her over a secret relationship with a former lawmaker. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that standing aside while the Independent Commission Against Corruption investigated her would distract her government at a critical stage of Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak. The number of COVID-19 patients in Sydney hospitals are expected to peak this month, as vaccination rates rise across the state and the city emerges from a lockdown that began in late June. “My resignation as premier could not have occurred at a worse time, but the
SHIFT IN USAGE: The adoption of Korean words in English demonstrates how lexical innovation is no longer confined to the UK and US, the dictionary said The Korean culture wave has swept through the editorial offices of the Oxford English Dictionary (OED), which has added more than 20 new words of Korean origin to its latest edition. The “definitive record of the English language” included words alluding to the global popularity of the nation’s music and cuisine, plus one or two whose roots in the Korean language might be less obvious. The K- prefix is prominently featured, as you might expect given that so many people outside of South Korea now listen to K-pop — which was added to the OED in 2016 — watch K-dramas or use
New Zealand yesterday abandoned its long-standing strategy of eliminating COVID-19 amid a persistent outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, and will instead look to live with the virus and control its spread as its vaccination rate rises. The Pacific nation was among just a handful of nations to bring COVID-19 cases down to zero last year and largely stayed free of the virus until an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant in mid-August frustrated efforts to stamp out transmission. “With this outbreak and Delta the return to zero is incredibly difficult,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news
TENSIONS RISING: A newspaper reported that the French president said that Algeria’s view on its colonial history under French rule was ‘not based on truths’ Algeria on Saturday rejected “inadmissible interference” in its affairs, hours after recalling its ambassador from Paris following comments by French President Emmanuel Macron reported by French and Algerian media. The Algerian Presidential Office said in a statement that it had withdrawn its ambassador following media reports of the French leader’s comments, which had not been denied. The French daily Le Monde reported that Macron had made critical remarks about the former French colony during a meeting with descendants of figures from Algeria’s war of independence on Thursday. Macron reportedly said that the country was ruled by a “political-military system” and described Algeria as