A dinosaur distantly related to Tyrannosaurus rex, or T rex — but with a body the size of a chicken — that would probably have ruled the roost about 200 million years ago has been discovered.
The diminutive but fearsome creature, whose fossilized remains were found in a quarry in south Wales, is the oldest theropod — a group that includes T rex and modern birds — found in the UK.
It has been named Pendraig milnerae — pendraig meaning “chief dragon” in middle Welsh and milnerae in honor of the late Angela Milner, a researcher and deputy keeper of paleontology at the Natural History Museum in London for more than 30 years.
Fragmentary fossils of Pendraig milnerae were discovered in a quarry in south Wales in the 1950s, but in the past few years had been stashed away in a drawer with some crocodile samples until they were found by Milner.
It is thought that the dinosaur lived between 200 million and 215 million years ago during the Late Triassic period.
It probably had a body size similar to that of a modern-day chicken, but with its tail taking it to about 1m-long.
“Pendraig milnerae lived near the beginning of the evolution of the meat-eating dinosaurs,” museum research fellow Stephan Spiekman said. “It’s clear from the bones we have that it was a meat-eater, but early in the evolution of this group these animals were quite small, in contrast to the very famous meat-eating dinosaurs like T rex, which evolved much later.”
Spiekman and his colleagues gave it the name “dragon chief” to honor its probable position as the apex predator.
The reference to Milner, who died in August, was apt as she played a vital role in relocating the specimen, as well as contributing significantly to the understanding of theropod dinosaurs.
The remains were found in the 1950s by paleontologists Pamela Robinson and Kenneth Kermack.
The remains were studied, but the creature was not named.
Susannah Maidment, a senior researcher in paleobiology at the museum, was trying to track the specimen down and turned to Milner for help.
“She went away and about three hours later she had it,” Maidment said of Milner. “She found it in a drawer with crocodile material.”
CORRUPTION? A public watchdog is investigating whether a secret relationship with a former colleague affected the public duties of New South Wales’ leader The leader of Australia’s most populous state quit yesterday after an anti-corruption watchdog said it was investigating her over a secret relationship with a former lawmaker. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that standing aside while the Independent Commission Against Corruption investigated her would distract her government at a critical stage of Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak. The number of COVID-19 patients in Sydney hospitals are expected to peak this month, as vaccination rates rise across the state and the city emerges from a lockdown that began in late June. “My resignation as premier could not have occurred at a worse time, but the
SHIFT IN USAGE: The adoption of Korean words in English demonstrates how lexical innovation is no longer confined to the UK and US, the dictionary said The Korean culture wave has swept through the editorial offices of the Oxford English Dictionary (OED), which has added more than 20 new words of Korean origin to its latest edition. The “definitive record of the English language” included words alluding to the global popularity of the nation’s music and cuisine, plus one or two whose roots in the Korean language might be less obvious. The K- prefix is prominently featured, as you might expect given that so many people outside of South Korea now listen to K-pop — which was added to the OED in 2016 — watch K-dramas or use
New Zealand yesterday abandoned its long-standing strategy of eliminating COVID-19 amid a persistent outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, and will instead look to live with the virus and control its spread as its vaccination rate rises. The Pacific nation was among just a handful of nations to bring COVID-19 cases down to zero last year and largely stayed free of the virus until an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant in mid-August frustrated efforts to stamp out transmission. “With this outbreak and Delta the return to zero is incredibly difficult,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news
TENSIONS RISING: A newspaper reported that the French president said that Algeria’s view on its colonial history under French rule was ‘not based on truths’ Algeria on Saturday rejected “inadmissible interference” in its affairs, hours after recalling its ambassador from Paris following comments by French President Emmanuel Macron reported by French and Algerian media. The Algerian Presidential Office said in a statement that it had withdrawn its ambassador following media reports of the French leader’s comments, which had not been denied. The French daily Le Monde reported that Macron had made critical remarks about the former French colony during a meeting with descendants of figures from Algeria’s war of independence on Thursday. Macron reportedly said that the country was ruled by a “political-military system” and described Algeria as