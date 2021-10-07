French unions march as costs spike

HIGHER WAGES: CGT union secretary-general Philippe Martinez said frontline workers still have the same pay levels as before COVID-19, while prices are increasing

Reuters, PARIS





French labor unions marched for better pay and social benefits, as prices for energy and food rise, and the government resumes a reform program interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands marched in cities across France, warning French President Emmanuel Macron not to restart a reform drive that was halted during the pandemic, and urging him not to touch the pension and unemployment insurance systems.

“It is important to show that the anger and the social problems are still there, more than ever, as we resume social action,” hard-left CGT union secretary-general Philippe Martinez told reporters at a march in Paris.

Protesters in Bordeaux, France, on Tuesday take part in nationwide demonstrations organized by unions to call for better pay and social benefits. Photo: AFP

He said that his union was marching for higher salaries, as frontline workers still have the same pay levels as before the COVID-19 crisis, while prices are spiraling upward.

Force Ouvriere union leader Yves Veyrier told reporters that a 2.2 percent increase of the minimum wage this month was only catching up with past inflation, and he called on employers’ federations to start talks about higher wages.

“There is an immediate emergency on salaries... The recent price increases for gas, electricity, fuel and food ... will hit people hard this winter. That’s why we are telling the government that we need a real boost to minimum wages,” he said.

On Tuesday, ministers defended the centrist government’s policies in the French Parliament, saying that the replacement wages put in place for workers furloughed by the pandemic had been the largest worker support program seen in France in decades.

“Nobody has protected French people more than we have in these past months,” Minister of Labor, Employment and Economic Inclusion Elisabeth Borne said.