French labor unions marched for better pay and social benefits, as prices for energy and food rise, and the government resumes a reform program interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thousands marched in cities across France, warning French President Emmanuel Macron not to restart a reform drive that was halted during the pandemic, and urging him not to touch the pension and unemployment insurance systems.
“It is important to show that the anger and the social problems are still there, more than ever, as we resume social action,” hard-left CGT union secretary-general Philippe Martinez told reporters at a march in Paris.
Photo: AFP
He said that his union was marching for higher salaries, as frontline workers still have the same pay levels as before the COVID-19 crisis, while prices are spiraling upward.
Force Ouvriere union leader Yves Veyrier told reporters that a 2.2 percent increase of the minimum wage this month was only catching up with past inflation, and he called on employers’ federations to start talks about higher wages.
“There is an immediate emergency on salaries... The recent price increases for gas, electricity, fuel and food ... will hit people hard this winter. That’s why we are telling the government that we need a real boost to minimum wages,” he said.
On Tuesday, ministers defended the centrist government’s policies in the French Parliament, saying that the replacement wages put in place for workers furloughed by the pandemic had been the largest worker support program seen in France in decades.
“Nobody has protected French people more than we have in these past months,” Minister of Labor, Employment and Economic Inclusion Elisabeth Borne said.
CORRUPTION? A public watchdog is investigating whether a secret relationship with a former colleague affected the public duties of New South Wales’ leader The leader of Australia’s most populous state quit yesterday after an anti-corruption watchdog said it was investigating her over a secret relationship with a former lawmaker. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that standing aside while the Independent Commission Against Corruption investigated her would distract her government at a critical stage of Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak. The number of COVID-19 patients in Sydney hospitals are expected to peak this month, as vaccination rates rise across the state and the city emerges from a lockdown that began in late June. “My resignation as premier could not have occurred at a worse time, but the
SHIFT IN USAGE: The adoption of Korean words in English demonstrates how lexical innovation is no longer confined to the UK and US, the dictionary said The Korean culture wave has swept through the editorial offices of the Oxford English Dictionary (OED), which has added more than 20 new words of Korean origin to its latest edition. The “definitive record of the English language” included words alluding to the global popularity of the nation’s music and cuisine, plus one or two whose roots in the Korean language might be less obvious. The K- prefix is prominently featured, as you might expect given that so many people outside of South Korea now listen to K-pop — which was added to the OED in 2016 — watch K-dramas or use
New Zealand yesterday abandoned its long-standing strategy of eliminating COVID-19 amid a persistent outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, and will instead look to live with the virus and control its spread as its vaccination rate rises. The Pacific nation was among just a handful of nations to bring COVID-19 cases down to zero last year and largely stayed free of the virus until an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant in mid-August frustrated efforts to stamp out transmission. “With this outbreak and Delta the return to zero is incredibly difficult,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news
TENSIONS RISING: A newspaper reported that the French president said that Algeria’s view on its colonial history under French rule was ‘not based on truths’ Algeria on Saturday rejected “inadmissible interference” in its affairs, hours after recalling its ambassador from Paris following comments by French President Emmanuel Macron reported by French and Algerian media. The Algerian Presidential Office said in a statement that it had withdrawn its ambassador following media reports of the French leader’s comments, which had not been denied. The French daily Le Monde reported that Macron had made critical remarks about the former French colony during a meeting with descendants of figures from Algeria’s war of independence on Thursday. Macron reportedly said that the country was ruled by a “political-military system” and described Algeria as