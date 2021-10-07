Facebook hurts children, harms democracy: Haugen

HIDDEN ALGORITHMS: Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen told US senators: ‘The core issue is that ... only Facebook gets to look under the hood’

The Guardian





Facebook puts “astronomical profits before people,” harms children and is destabilizing democracies, a whistle-blower has claimed in testimony to the US Congress.

Frances Haugen said that Facebook knew it steered young users toward damaging content and that its Instagram app was “like cigarettes” for those aged 18 and younger.

In a wide-ranging testimony, the former Facebook employee said that the company did not have enough staff to keep the platform safe and was “literally fanning” ethnic violence in developing countries.

Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the US Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Data Security on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP

She also told US senators: The “buck stops” with cofounder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg; Facebook knows its systems lead teenagers to anorexia-related content; the firm had to “break the glass” and turn back on safety settings after the Jan. 6 riots in Washington; and Facebook intentionally targets teenagers and children aged 13 and younger.

Haugen appeared in Washington on Tuesday after coming forward as the source of a series of revelations in the Wall Street Journal last month based on internal Facebook documents, which revealed the firm knew that Instagram was damaging teenagers’ mental health.

On Tuesday, she told US senators that Facebook knew that Instagram users were being led to anorexia-related content.

An algorithm “led children from very innocuous topics, like healthy recipes, all the way to anorexia-promoting content over a very short period of time,” she said.

In her opening testimony, Haugen, 37, said: “I’m here today because I believe Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy. The company’s leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer, but won’t make the necessary changes because they have put their astronomical profits before people.”

Urging lawmakers to force more transparency on Facebook, she said that there should be more scrutiny of its algorithms, which shape the content delivered to users.

“The core of the issue is that no one can understand Facebook’s destructive choices better than Facebook, because only Facebook gets to look under the hood,” she said.

With greater transparency, she added: “We can build sensible rules and standards to address consumer harms, illegal content, data protection, anticompetitive practices, algorithmic systems and more.”

The hearing focused on the effects of Facebook’s platforms on children, with Haugen likening the appeal of Instagram to tobacco: “It’s just like cigarettes. Teenagers don’t have good self-regulation.”

“Today’s testimony from Frances Haugen is a catalyst for change,” US Senator Amy Klobuchar said. “The time for action is now.”

Responding to accusations that Facebook had misled the public and regulators, the company said: “We stand by our public statements and are ready to answer any questions regulators may have about our work.”