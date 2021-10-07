Tribe names pipehorse species in ‘world first’

The Guardian, WELLINGTON





A tiny candy-stick colored pygmy pipehorse, discovered in a small area off New Zealand’s north coast, has been given a Maori name by the local iwi (tribe) — in what is believed to be the first time an indigenous group has formally named a new species of animal.

The 6cm-long fish is closely related to the seahorse, and inhabits the rocky reefs off the northeast coast of New Zealand. It is the first pygmy pipehorse discovered in the country.

The Ngtiwai tribe worked with Thomas Trnski, head of natural sciences at Tmaki Paenga Hira Auckland Museum, and Graham Short, an ichthyology research associate at the California Academy of Scientists, to name the pipehorse Cylix tupareomanaia.

Cylix is a new genus name and is derived from the Greek and Latin word for a cup or chalice; it refers to the cup-like crest on the top of the head of the new species.

The second prong of the name, tupareomanaia, refers to “the garland of the manaia” — manaia is the Maori name for a seahorse, and also means ancestor, or tupuna.

The common name for Cylix tupareomanaia is the manaia pygmy pipehorse.

The Ngtiwai tribe said it was pleased to have gifted the new species a name.

“The naming of this taonga [treasure] is significant to Ngtiwai as we know there are stories from our tupuna about this species, but the original name has been lost as a result of the negative impacts of colonization,” said Hori Parata, a Ngtiwai tribe elder.

Trnski said it was a privilege to be able to incorporate mtauranga Maori (Maori knowledge) into the naming process.

“As far as we know, this is the first animal in the world to have the naming authority include a tribal name. It is overdue recognition of traditional knowledge that can contribute to the discovery of new species,” Trnski said.

Cylix tupareomanaia had been observed by divers at the Poor Knights Islands Marine Reserve in 2011, when it was initially thought to be the rare seahorse species Hippocampus jugumus.

However, when a photograph was posted on Facebook in 2017, Short recognized it as possibly new, and Trnski joined him in the effort to confirm that it was a new species.