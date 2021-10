World News Quick Take

UNITED STATES

Powerball awards US$700m

After 40 drawings without a big Powerball winner, a single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers drawn on Monday and was the lucky winner of the nearly US$700 million jackpot prize, officials said. The winning numbers drawn on Monday night were 12, 22, 54, 66 and 69. The Powerball was 15. Thanks to nearly four months of futility and final ticket sales, the Powerball jackpot has climbed to US$699.8 million, making it the seventh largest in US lottery history. No one has won the game’s grand prize since June 5.

UNITED STATES

NIH head to step down

National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Francis Collins has said he is stepping down by the end of the year, having led the research center for 12 years and become a prominent source of public information during the COVID-19 pandemic. “There comes a time where an institution like NIH really benefits from new vision, new leadership,” Collins, 71, said in an interview with the Washington Post. “This was the right timing.” A formal announcement was expected yesterday from the NIH. The Post and Politico reported Collins’ plans on Monday night.

UNITED STATES

Khashoggi mentioned in talks

A delegation led by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan brought up the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in talks with leading Saudi Arabian officials last week, a senior US official said on Monday. Sullivan, Middle East envoy Brett McGurk and other US officials met in Riyadh on Sept. 28 with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other top Saudi officials. The main point of the talks was to discuss the conflict in Yemen and ways to arrange a ceasefire. However, a senior US administration official said the delegation also brought up the case of Khashoggi specifically and human rights in general.

NICARAGUA

Bishops called ‘terrorists’

President Daniel Ortega on Monday called Roman Catholic bishops “terrorists” and said many countries would have arrested them. Ortega claims that widespread protests that erupted in April 2018 were an attempted coup with foreign backing. He has feuded with bishops who participated as mediators then in the short-lived first round of dialogue between the government and opposition, after which the government brutally put down the protests. Ortega appeared to be referring to a pro-democracy plan submitted by the council of bishops during those talks. “The bishops signed that in the name of the terrorists, at the service of the Yankees ... these bishops are also terrorists,” he said in a broadcast. “In any other country in the world they would be on trial.”

GUATEMALA

Anti-vaxxers seize nurses

Anti-vaccine residents of a village seized and held a team of nurses who were trying to administer COVID-19 shots on Monday, authorities said. The team was held for about seven hours in the village of Nahuila, in the province of Alta Verapaz, north of Guatemala City. The villagers said they did not want the shots, and later blocked a road and let the air out of the nurses’ tires. A cooler and about 50 doses of vaccine were destroyed. Police and local officials later negotiated their release. Officials said they had previously encountered villages that rejected vaccination teams, but Gabriel Sandoval, the director of the provincial health department, said it was the first time they faced such physical opposition.

MALAYSIA

Chinese envoy summoned

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday summoned the Chinese ambassador to Kuala Lumpur to express its protest against the “encroachment” into its waters by Beijing’s vessels. The protest was over the “presence and activities” of Chinese vessels, including a survey vessel, in the nation’s exclusive economic zone off the coasts of the eastern states of Sabah and Sarawak, the ministry said in a statement. It did not say when the vessels were detected. “Malaysia’s consistent position and actions are based on international law, in defense of our sovereignty and sovereign rights in our waters,” the ministry said. The Chinese embassy in Kuala Lumpur did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Media last week reported that a Chinese survey vessel was off the coast of Sabah, near a vessel commissioned by state energy firm Petronas.

MYANMAR

Journalist charged again

An American journalist imprisoned by the junta since May has been hit with a second criminal charge, his lawyer said yesterday. Danny Fenster, managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, was detained at Yangon International Airport as he attempted to leave the nation. He is currently on trial for allegedly encouraging dissent against the military, which carries a maximum three-year jail sentence. During the latest hearing at Insein prison in Yangon on Monday, he was hit with another charge of unlawful association, said his lawyer, Than Zaw Aung. Conviction under the colonial-era law also carries a maximum sentence of three years in jail. It has previously been used to target journalists contacting the nation’s myriad ethnic armed groups fighting the state for increased autonomy. Fenster’s second trial is expected to start on Friday next week, Than Zaw Aung said.

PHILIPPINES

Marcos heir joins race

The son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos yesterday said he would run for president in next year’s elections. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr announced his candidacy in a Facebook Live broadcast. “I am today announcing my intention to run for the presidency of the Philippines in the upcoming May 2022 elections,” the 64-year-old political scion said, joining a growing field of contenders seeking to replace Duterte. “I will bring ... unifying leadership back to our country.” Marcos Jr was in second place behind Duterte’s daughter, Sara, in a recent PulseAsia Research survey of voter preference for president, although she has denied plans to run. A tilt for the nation’s highest office comes after Marcos Jr’s failed bid for the vice presidency in 2016, which he narrowly lost to Leni Robredo.

VATICAN CITY

Guards quit over vaccine

Three members of the Swiss Guards, the elite colorfully dressed corps that protects the pope, have decided to resign rather than be vaccinated against COVID-19, Swiss newspaper Tribune de Geneva reported. Following the Holy See’s implementation of new COVID-19 measures, three Swiss guards have departed on a “voluntary” basis, a spokesperson for the corps said. Three other recruits, hitherto unvaccinated, had decided to get a shot, but were temporarily suspended until they were fully inoculated, the spokesperson said. A spokesperson for the Swiss Guards did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A health certificate showing proof of immunity to COVID-19 has been required to enter the Vatican since Friday. The Swiss Guards, who together with the Vatican’s gendarme work in close vicinity to the Pope on a daily basis, have been required to show proof of full vaccination, as opposed to a negative test. Four guards tested positive for COVID-19 in October last year.

AUSTRALIA

Megapastor denies cover-up

Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston will plead not guilty to illegally concealing alleged child abuse by his father, Frank Houston, his lawyer told a court yesterday. Houston did not appear at Sydney’s Downing Center Local Court when his charge was mentioned before a registrar for the first time. The case will next be before the court on Nov. 23. Police will allege that Frank Houston indecently assaulted a young male in 1970. Court documents allege that Brian Houston believed his father had committed the crime. Police will allege that the younger Houston failed to disclose information to police that could help secure the prosecution of his father. Since being charged, Brian Houston has stepped down from the board of Hillsong, the church he founded with his wife, Bobbie, in Sydney in 1983. Now a global empire, the church says 150,000 people in 30 countries attend its services and 50 million people sing its songs each week.

INDIA

Minister mulls musical toots

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is mulling a law that would seek to replace the nation’s constant car-horn cacophony with the sound of music. “I am studying this and soon planning to make a law that the horns of all vehicles should be in Indian musical instruments so that it is pleasant to hear,” he said on Monday. The horns could blast sounds made by the flute, tabla, violin, mouth organ or harmonium, he said, adding that he wanted to replace the “irritating” sirens used by ambulances and police vehicles with soothing tunes.