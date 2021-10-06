Biden lifts referral ban on family planning clinics

AP, WASHINGTON





The administration of US President Joe Biden reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a former US president Donald Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the US Supreme Court.

The US Department of Health and Human Services said on Monday that its new regulation would restore the federal family planning program to the way it ran under the administration of former US president Barack Obama, when clinics were able to refer women seeking abortions to a provider.

The goal is to “strengthen and restore” services, US Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra said.

Groups representing the clinics said they hope the Biden administration action will lead about 1,300 local facilities that left in protest over Trump’s policies to return, helping to stabilize a long-standing program shaken by the COVID-19 pandemic on top of ideological battles.

“I have heard that almost everywhere in the country people have made the decision that conditions will be good for them to return to the program,” Clare Coleman, president of the umbrella group National Family Planning & Reproductive Health Association, said in an interview. “My sense is that people have been waiting for the rule.”

Planned Parenthood, the biggest service provider in the US, said on Twitter that its health centers look forward to returning.

However, the group criticized part of the Biden administration rule that allows individual clinicians who object to abortion not to provide referrals.

The administration said that is “in accordance with applicable federal law.”

Known as Title X, the taxpayer-funded program makes available more than US$250 million a year to clinics to provide birth control and basic healthcare services mainly to low-income women, many of them from minority communities.

Under Trump, clinics were barred from referring patients for abortions, prompting a mass exit by service providers affiliated with Planned Parenthood, as well as several states and other independent organizations.

Women’s groups labeled the Trump policy a “gag rule,” and medical organizations called it a violation of the clinician-patient relationship.

However, religious and social conservatives praised the policy for imposing a strict separation between family planning services and abortion.

Under federal law, clinics cannot use federal family planning money to pay for abortions.

However, abortion opponents argue that birth control funding for organizations like Planned Parenthood, the leading provider of abortions, amounts to an indirect subsidy.

On Monday, the National Right to Life Committee criticized the Biden administration for “supplementing the abortion industry through taxpayer funds.”