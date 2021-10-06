Kishida, Biden agree to cooperate on China, N Korea

AP, TOKYO





New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday held his first talks as Japanese leader with US President Joe Biden and confirmed they would work to strengthen their alliance and cooperate in regional security in the face of growing challenges from China and North Korea.

Kishida told reporters that Biden reassured him of the US’ commitment to defend the Japanese-controlled East China Sea Senkaku Islands, or Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台), which Taiwan and China also claim, and has escalated coast guard activity in the area.

Biden provided “a strong statement about US commitment for the defense of Japan, including ... Senkaku,” Kishida said, adding that the two leaders reaffirmed they would tackle together the “challenges facing neighboring regions such as China and North Korea.”

Kishida supports stronger Japan-US security ties and partnerships with other like-minded democracies in Asia, Europe and Britain, in part to counter China and nuclear-armed North Korea. He has also pledged to beef up Japan’s missile and naval defense capabilities.

Kishida on Monday acknowledged the need to continue dialogue with China, an important neighbor and trade partner, but said that “we must speak up” against China’s attempt to change the ‘status quo’ in the East and South China seas.

The two leaders confirmed their commitment to work together toward achieving “a free and open Indo-Pacific” vision of partnerships among the regional democracies as a counter to China’s increasingly assertive activity, Kishida said.

Holding his first talks as prime minister with the US president serves “a first step toward lifting the Japan-US alliance to even higher levels,” Kishida said.

The 20-minute talk started with Biden congratulating Kishida on taking office. The leaders agreed to call each other by their first names, Joe and Fumio, and agreed to meet for their first in-person talks at an early date.

Later on Monday, Kishida held online talks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, agreeing to strengthen their security and economic ties bilaterally and as part of the Quad alliance, which also includes the US and India, and to promote the regional peace and stability, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Kishida expressed his support for a newly launched security partnership between Australia, the UK and the US, or AUKUS.

He and Morrison reaffirmed their firm objection to what is seen as economic overbearing by China and unilateral attempts to change the “status quo” in the regional seas, the ministry said.