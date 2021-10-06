EU leaders were yesterday to have a hard discussion on Europe’s place in the world as they seek unity on how to approach ties with superpowers China and the US.
The 27 heads of state and government were set to converge on Brdo Castle in the former Yugoslav republic of Slovenia, the country that currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency.
While no concrete outcome is expected from the meeting, “this is the first time leaders have met since June, and with everything that has happened, that seems ages ago,” a senior EU diplomat said.
The dinner was to take place on the eve of an EU-Western Balkans summit in which countries to the bloc’s east would seek assurances on one day joining the EU.
At the dinner, leaders would have a “strategic discussion on the role of the Union on the international stage,” an invitation letter sent out by EU Council President Charles Michel, the former Belgian prime minister who organizes summits.
French President Emmanuel Macron was expected to again warn his partners that Washington’s close allegiance to Europe was no longer a given, with Paris still smarting over the cancelation of a massive submarine contract to the benefit of the US.
“It would be a mistake to pretend that nothing happened,” a French presidency source said ahead of the talks.
France was infuriated last month when Australia canceled a deal for French submarines worth tens of billions of US dollars, saying it would pursue US nuclear versions as tensions rise with China.
EU partners have expressed solidarity with Paris to varying degrees, with Baltic and Nordic countries reluctant to criticize the Cold War superpower that they deem their ultimate protector against Russia.
The subs debacle came weeks after the US pulled out its troops after two decades of presence in Afghanistan, seeing the Taliban sweep to power and catching the Europeans off guard.
Under the auspices of NATO, the Europeans provided troops and were major donors to the overthrown Afghan regime and have warned they would not recognize the Taliban government, made up largely of Islamic hardliners and no women.
The collapse in Afghanistan — on top of the submarine fallout — has given fresh impetus to those pushing for the EU to develop its own military capabilities, with France leading that charge. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the EU’s most influential leader for the past 15 years, is to attend as coalition talks advance by inches in Berlin to come up with the government that will replace her.
Merkel’s cautious, pro-US strategy has dominated Europe and her imminent departure would see leaders like Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte seeking to make their mark.
As leader of Germany, the EU’s export powerhouse, Merkel has also always encouraged close ties with China, but this has also proven harder to defend as Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) leadership turns more centralized and hard-line.
The relationship with Beijing grew even more complicated when an EU-China investment deal wanted by Germany was put on indefinite standby after both sides exchanged tit-for-tat sanctions over the treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority in China.
Spain was to highlight more immediate concerns, calling for a bold EU answer to focus instead on the sudden rise in energy prices, with France, Greece and Poland also seeking action.
The EU Commission was yesterday expected to offer short-term solutions to the energy crunch, with a more in-depth discussion by leaders at a summit on Oct. 21 to 22.
CORRUPTION? A public watchdog is investigating whether a secret relationship with a former colleague affected the public duties of New South Wales’ leader The leader of Australia’s most populous state quit yesterday after an anti-corruption watchdog said it was investigating her over a secret relationship with a former lawmaker. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that standing aside while the Independent Commission Against Corruption investigated her would distract her government at a critical stage of Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak. The number of COVID-19 patients in Sydney hospitals are expected to peak this month, as vaccination rates rise across the state and the city emerges from a lockdown that began in late June. “My resignation as premier could not have occurred at a worse time, but the
NO BIG SURPRISE: The Mainland Affairs Council said that Taiwan’s right to participate in regional economic groups cannot be disputed by any nation or individual Beijing yesterday said that it would block Taiwan’s application to join a Pacific Rim trade initiative, citing as its reason the nation’s refusal to concede that it is a part of China. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said that Taiwan’s participation in regional trade cooperation is based on the “one China” principle. “We oppose the Taiwan region participating in any trade arrangements of an official nature or signing any trade agreements of an official nature,” spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) told reporters at a biweekly briefing. On Thursday last week, Taiwan announced that it had applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific
New Zealand yesterday abandoned its long-standing strategy of eliminating COVID-19 amid a persistent outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, and will instead look to live with the virus and control its spread as its vaccination rate rises. The Pacific nation was among just a handful of nations to bring COVID-19 cases down to zero last year and largely stayed free of the virus until an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant in mid-August frustrated efforts to stamp out transmission. “With this outbreak and Delta the return to zero is incredibly difficult,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news
NASA is poised to send its first spacecraft to study Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, the space agency said on Tuesday. The probe, called Lucy, is to launch on Oct. 16 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Its mission is to investigate the group of rocky bodies circling the sun in two swarms, one preceding Jupiter in its orbital path and the other trailing it. After receiving boosts from Earth’s gravity, Lucy is to embark on a 12-year journey to eight asteroids — one in the Main Belt between Mars and Jupiter, and then seven Trojans. “Despite the fact that they really are in