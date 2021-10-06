Hazaras unlawfully killed: report

TALIBAN DENIALS: Hazaras, who make up 9 percent of Afghanistan’s 36 million people, are often targeted as they are Shiite Muslims in a Sunni-majority country

AP, KABUL





Taliban forces unlawfully killed 13 ethnic Hazaras, most of them Afghan soldiers who had surrendered to them, a prominent rights group said yesterday.

The killings took place in the village of Kahor in Daykundi Province in central Afghanistan on Aug. 30, an investigation by Amnesty International found.

Eleven of the victims were members of the Afghan national security forces and two were civilians.

Taliban fighters ride in the back of a vehicle during a night patrol in Kabul on Sunday. Photo: AP

The reported killings took place about two weeks after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in a blitz campaign, culminating in their takeover of Kabul.

Hazaras make up about 9 percent of Afghanistan’s population of 36 million people. They are often targeted because they are Shiite Muslims in a Sunni-majority country.

“These cold-blooded executions [of the Hazaras] are further proof that the Taliban are committing the same horrific abuses they were notorious for during their previous rule of Afghanistan,” Amnesty International secretary-general Agnes Callamard said.

The rights group said that DayKundi Province Police Chief Sadiqullah Abed, a Taliban appointee, denied that any killings had happened.

The Taliban took control of Daykundi Province on Aug. 14, according to the Amnesty report, and an estimated 34 former soldiers sought safety in Khidir District.

The soldiers, who had government military equipment and weaponry with them, agreed to surrender to the Taliban, it said.

Mohammad Azim Sedaqat, who led the group’s surrender, arranged to decommission the weapons in the presence of Taliban members.

On Aug. 30, an estimated 300 Taliban fighters arrived in a convoy close to Dahani Qul village, where the security forces members were staying, some with family members, Amnesty said.

As the security forces attempted to leave the area with their families, Taliban fighters caught up with them and opened fire on the crowd, killing a 17-year-old teenage girl named Masuma.

One soldier fired back, killing a Taliban fighter and wounding another.

The Taliban continued to shoot as the families fled, killing two soldiers, Amnesty said, adding that after nine security forces surrendered, the Taliban took them to a nearby river basin and killed them.

Amnesty said that it verified photographs and videos taken in the aftermath of the killings.

In other news yesterday, the Taliban said that they had arrested 11 members of the local Islamic State (IS) affiliate, known as ISIS-Khorasan or ISIS-K, which is based in eastern Nangarhar Province.

The raid was carried out on Sunday night in Kabul’s Fifth Police District, Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi wrote on Twitter, without providing further details.

The raid came just hours after a bombing had targeted the Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul, killing at least five people.

Late on Monday, IS claimed responsibility for the mosque attack, saying in a posting on its media arm, the Aamaq news agency, that one of their suicide bombers targeted senior Taliban figures following a mourning service.

Sunday’s bombing was the deadliest attack in Kabul since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. IS had also claimed responsibility for a horrific bombing on Aug. 26, which killed more than 169 Afghans and 13 US military personnel outside the Kabul airport.