Duterte says will prepare defense against ICC probe

AFP, MANILA





Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said he will prepare his defense against an International Criminal Court (ICC) probe into his deadly drug war, after previously saying that he would not cooperate.

ICC judges last month authorized a full-blown investigation into Duterte’s anti-narcotics campaign, which rights groups estimate has killed tens of thousands of people, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians.

“I will prepare for my defense in the ICC,” Duterte said in a pre-recorded speech released on Monday, in his first public comments on the probe.

“Just stick to the facts because there are records of it. I am not threatening you — just don’t cheat me on the evidence,” Duterte said in the speech, which came two days after he said that he would retire from politics.

Duterte has repeatedly attacked the world’s only permanent war crimes court and says that it has no jurisdiction in the Philippines.

Duterte pulled Manila out of the ICC after it launched a preliminary probe, but The Hague-based court says it has jurisdiction over crimes committed while the Philippines was still a member.

Duterte has repeatedly said there is no official campaign to illegally kill drug addicts and dealers, but his speeches have included incitements to violence and he previously told police to kill drug suspects if their lives were in danger.

Duterte said in the speech that he would protect police officers carrying out the war on drugs “as long as you obey the law.”

“It’s on me, not on you,” Duterte said. “I will answer for it and if someone should go to prison, I will be the one to go to prison.”

Three Philippine police officers in 2018 were sentenced to decades in prison for murdering a teenager during an anti-narcotics sweep, the first and only conviction so far against officers carrying out Duterte’s war on drugs.

Philippine Secretary of Justice Menardo Guevarra on Sunday said that a review of 52 anti-drug operations carried out by police had identified about 154 officers for “possible criminal liability.”

The cases would be further investigated and criminal charges filed “if warranted by the evidence,” Guevarra said.

Human Rights Watch senior researcher for the Philippines Carlos Conde said that Duterte sounded like “a really scared man.”

“He knows he will be held accountable and the ICC presents the best opportunity for that to happen,” Conde said. “He’s scared of an ICC conviction and, perhaps worse, losing ... face [with] police officers who followed his murderous orders, but are now realizing that they, too, are accountable.”

Duterte, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a second term as president, said in August that he would run for vice president, but in a surprise announcement on Saturday he said he would retire — which was met with deep skepticism among analysts.

Duterte made a similar announcement in September 2015, saying that he “will retire from public life for good,” only to declare his presidential bid two months later.

Duterte has not named a successor, but indicated that his daughter, Sara, would run alongside his longtime aide, Philippine Senator Christopher Go.

Analysts say she would likely protect Rodrigo Duterte from criminal charges in the Philippines, and ICC prosecutors.