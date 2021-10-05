UNITED KINGDOM
Army to fill in as drivers
Military personnel in combat fatigues arrived yesterday at a BP refinery after the government ordered the army to help deliver fuel to help compensate for an acute shortage of truckers, a reporter said. Supply chains for everything from pork, gasoline and poultry to medicines and milk have been strained to the breaking point by labor shortages in the wake of Brexit and COVID-19. “As an extra precaution, we’ve put the extra drivers on,” Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak told LBC radio.
AFGHANISTAN
IS cell destroyed: Taliban
Government forces destroyed an Islamic State (IS) cell in the north of Kabul late on Sunday, spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, after a blast outside a mosque in the Afghan capital killed and wounded a number of civilians. The local IS affiliate, known as ISIS-Khorasan, has claimed to have carried out attacks on Taliban targets. A special military unit carried out an operation against ISIS elements in Kabul’s 17th district, in the city’s north, late on Sunday, Mujahid said. “The ISIS base was entirely destroyed and all of the ISIS members inside were killed as a result of this decisive and successful attack,” he said in a statement on Twitter yesterday. Sunday’s violence shows that security threats have not disappeared.
SWEDEN
‘Mohammed’ cartoonist dies
Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who stirred worldwide controversy in 2007 with drawings depicting the Prophet Mohammed with the body of a dog, was killed in a car crash near the southern town of Markaryd on Sunday, police said. Vilks, 75, who had been living under police protection since the drawings were published, was traveling in a police vehicle that collided with a truck. Two police officers were also killed. “This is a very tragic incident. It is now important to all of us that we do everything we can to investigate what happened and what caused the collision,” police said in a statement yesterday. “Initially, there is nothing that points to anyone else being involved,” they said.
RUSSIA
Missile test-fired from sub
The Kremlin yesterday said that it successfully test-fired a Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missile from a submarine for the first time, a weapon that President Vladimir Putin has lauded as part of a new generation of unrivaled arms systems. The Ministry of Defense said that the Severodvinsk submarine fired the missile in the Barents Sea, hitting its chosen target. The launch took place at night, video footage released by the ministry showed. The military test-fired the Tsirkon missile from a warship in July.
UNITED KINGDOM
Astronaut Barbie trains up
Marking World Space Week, which this year celebrates women in space, toy maker Mattel has teamed up with the European Space Agency (ESA) and Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. As part of the project, a Barbie doll that looks like Cristoforetti is mirroring the preparation an astronaut needs to do before heading off to space, by traveling and floating on a zero-gravity flight from an ESA base in Germany. “The mini Samantha doll has already been on a parabolic flight, so she already has some experience with weightlessness,” Cristoforetti, 44, said in a video statement. “I really hope that by showing that we can create some excitement for especially young girls, maybe those images will kindle a sparkle of passion in some girl’s heart.”
CORRUPTION? A public watchdog is investigating whether a secret relationship with a former colleague affected the public duties of New South Wales’ leader The leader of Australia’s most populous state quit yesterday after an anti-corruption watchdog said it was investigating her over a secret relationship with a former lawmaker. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that standing aside while the Independent Commission Against Corruption investigated her would distract her government at a critical stage of Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak. The number of COVID-19 patients in Sydney hospitals are expected to peak this month, as vaccination rates rise across the state and the city emerges from a lockdown that began in late June. “My resignation as premier could not have occurred at a worse time, but the
NO BIG SURPRISE: The Mainland Affairs Council said that Taiwan’s right to participate in regional economic groups cannot be disputed by any nation or individual Beijing yesterday said that it would block Taiwan’s application to join a Pacific Rim trade initiative, citing as its reason the nation’s refusal to concede that it is a part of China. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said that Taiwan’s participation in regional trade cooperation is based on the “one China” principle. “We oppose the Taiwan region participating in any trade arrangements of an official nature or signing any trade agreements of an official nature,” spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) told reporters at a biweekly briefing. On Thursday last week, Taiwan announced that it had applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific
NASA is poised to send its first spacecraft to study Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, the space agency said on Tuesday. The probe, called Lucy, is to launch on Oct. 16 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Its mission is to investigate the group of rocky bodies circling the sun in two swarms, one preceding Jupiter in its orbital path and the other trailing it. After receiving boosts from Earth’s gravity, Lucy is to embark on a 12-year journey to eight asteroids — one in the Main Belt between Mars and Jupiter, and then seven Trojans. “Despite the fact that they really are in
“This is Afghanistan,” a Taliban fighter shouts on a pirate ship ride at an amusement park in western Kabul, as his armed comrades cackle and whoop onboard the rickety attraction. With AK-47 and M4 assault rifles strapped to their chests, the soldiers cling to colorful steel benches as they are flung back and forth, their scarves and headdresses flapping in the wind. It was decided that a rocket launcher one of them was earlier cradling was better left on solid ground. The group — ranging in age from 18 to 52 — is relaxing at a small amusement park next to the