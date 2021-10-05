World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED KINGDOM

Army to fill in as drivers

Military personnel in combat fatigues arrived yesterday at a BP refinery after the government ordered the army to help deliver fuel to help compensate for an acute shortage of truckers, a reporter said. Supply chains for everything from pork, gasoline and poultry to medicines and milk have been strained to the breaking point by labor shortages in the wake of Brexit and COVID-19. “As an extra precaution, we’ve put the extra drivers on,” Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak told LBC radio.

AFGHANISTAN

IS cell destroyed: Taliban

Government forces destroyed an Islamic State (IS) cell in the north of Kabul late on Sunday, spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, after a blast outside a mosque in the Afghan capital killed and wounded a number of civilians. The local IS affiliate, known as ISIS-Khorasan, has claimed to have carried out attacks on Taliban targets. A special military unit carried out an operation against ISIS elements in Kabul’s 17th district, in the city’s north, late on Sunday, Mujahid said. “The ISIS base was entirely destroyed and all of the ISIS members inside were killed as a result of this decisive and successful attack,” he said in a statement on Twitter yesterday. Sunday’s violence shows that security threats have not disappeared.

SWEDEN

‘Mohammed’ cartoonist dies

Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who stirred worldwide controversy in 2007 with drawings depicting the Prophet Mohammed with the body of a dog, was killed in a car crash near the southern town of Markaryd on Sunday, police said. Vilks, 75, who had been living under police protection since the drawings were published, was traveling in a police vehicle that collided with a truck. Two police officers were also killed. “This is a very tragic incident. It is now important to all of us that we do everything we can to investigate what happened and what caused the collision,” police said in a statement yesterday. “Initially, there is nothing that points to anyone else being involved,” they said.

RUSSIA

Missile test-fired from sub

The Kremlin yesterday said that it successfully test-fired a Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missile from a submarine for the first time, a weapon that President Vladimir Putin has lauded as part of a new generation of unrivaled arms systems. The Ministry of Defense said that the Severodvinsk submarine fired the missile in the Barents Sea, hitting its chosen target. The launch took place at night, video footage released by the ministry showed. The military test-fired the Tsirkon missile from a warship in July.

UNITED KINGDOM

Astronaut Barbie trains up

Marking World Space Week, which this year celebrates women in space, toy maker Mattel has teamed up with the European Space Agency (ESA) and Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. As part of the project, a Barbie doll that looks like Cristoforetti is mirroring the preparation an astronaut needs to do before heading off to space, by traveling and floating on a zero-gravity flight from an ESA base in Germany. “The mini Samantha doll has already been on a parabolic flight, so she already has some experience with weightlessness,” Cristoforetti, 44, said in a video statement. “I really hope that by showing that we can create some excitement for especially young girls, maybe those images will kindle a sparkle of passion in some girl’s heart.”