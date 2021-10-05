Governments need to step up investment in hydrogen production and storage chains to help cut net emissions to zero, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said yesterday.
States and private investors had so far only come up with about one-quarter of the US$1.2 trillion needed by 2030 to develop and deploy hydrogen, and make it part of global net-zero strategies, the Paris-based organization said.
Efforts should be directed toward getting hydrogen into more sectors and developing technologies to make it cheaper to produce with renewables, the agency said.
Hydrogen, which is light, storable and energy-dense, produces no direct emissions of pollutants or greenhouse gases when used as a fuel, but production costs, and worries over how it is produced, have been a barrier to expanded use.
Hydrogen produced with renewable supplies can cost between two to seven times as much as producing it from natural gas without carbon capture, the report said, adding that new technologies and economies of scale could help close the gap.
“Almost all hydrogen produced today comes from fossil fuels without carbon capture, resulting in nearly 900 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to the combined carbon dioxide emissions of the United Kingdom and Indonesia,” the agency said.
The global capacity of electrolyzers, which produce hydrogen from water using electricity, have doubled over the past five years, and nearly 400 projects are under development or in the early stages of development, it said.
These projects should put hydrogen supply at 8 million tonnes per year by 2030, up from the less than 50,000 tonnes this year, but that was still one-10th of what was needed by 2030 to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, it added.
Governments are focusing on production, but need to incorporate consumption in new sectors to foster the construction of the necessary storage, transmission and charging facilities, the report said.
Seventeen governments have hydrogen strategies, and more than 20 others have announced that they are developing plans, up from three countries in 2019, the agency said.
