Pope Francis and dozens of religious leaders yesterday signed a joint appeal to governments to commit to ambitious targets at the upcoming UN climate conference, while promising to do their own part to lead their faithful into more sustainable behavior.
“We have inherited a garden. We must not leave a desert to our children,” said the appeal, which was signed at a formal ceremony in the Apostolic Palace before being handed over to British Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Alok Sharma, who is president of the COP26 UN climate summit to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12.
For the religious leaders, care for the environment is a moral imperative to preserve God’s creation for future generations and to support communities most vulnerable to climate change.
Photo: AFP
It is an argument that Francis has made repeatedly and most comprehensively in a 2015 encyclical titled Praised Be.
“Faith and Science: An Appeal for COP26” is the latest initiative to rally momentum and outrage ahead the summit, which experts have said is a make-or-break chance to curb greenhouse gas emissions.
It follows a youth summit in Milan, Italy, last week and an earlier appeal by three Christian leaders: Francis, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, who is the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians.
They were yesterday joined by leaders of other major faith groups representing Sunni and Shiite Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Taoism, Jainism, Sikhism and more.
Conspicuously absent was the Dalai Lama. The Vatican has excluded the Tibetan spiritual leader from interfaith events for years to not antagonize China, and an appeal seeking to be heard by a top polluter such as Beijing is no exception.
The summit aims to secure more ambitious commitments to limit global warming to well below 2°C, with a goal of limiting it to 1.5°C higher than pre-industrial levels.
The event is also to focus on mobilizing financing, and protecting vulnerable communities and natural habitats.
Pope Francis is widely expected to attend, although the Vatican has yet to confirm this.
CORRUPTION? A public watchdog is investigating whether a secret relationship with a former colleague affected the public duties of New South Wales’ leader The leader of Australia’s most populous state quit yesterday after an anti-corruption watchdog said it was investigating her over a secret relationship with a former lawmaker. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that standing aside while the Independent Commission Against Corruption investigated her would distract her government at a critical stage of Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak. The number of COVID-19 patients in Sydney hospitals are expected to peak this month, as vaccination rates rise across the state and the city emerges from a lockdown that began in late June. “My resignation as premier could not have occurred at a worse time, but the
NO BIG SURPRISE: The Mainland Affairs Council said that Taiwan’s right to participate in regional economic groups cannot be disputed by any nation or individual Beijing yesterday said that it would block Taiwan’s application to join a Pacific Rim trade initiative, citing as its reason the nation’s refusal to concede that it is a part of China. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said that Taiwan’s participation in regional trade cooperation is based on the “one China” principle. “We oppose the Taiwan region participating in any trade arrangements of an official nature or signing any trade agreements of an official nature,” spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) told reporters at a biweekly briefing. On Thursday last week, Taiwan announced that it had applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific
NASA is poised to send its first spacecraft to study Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, the space agency said on Tuesday. The probe, called Lucy, is to launch on Oct. 16 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Its mission is to investigate the group of rocky bodies circling the sun in two swarms, one preceding Jupiter in its orbital path and the other trailing it. After receiving boosts from Earth’s gravity, Lucy is to embark on a 12-year journey to eight asteroids — one in the Main Belt between Mars and Jupiter, and then seven Trojans. “Despite the fact that they really are in
“This is Afghanistan,” a Taliban fighter shouts on a pirate ship ride at an amusement park in western Kabul, as his armed comrades cackle and whoop onboard the rickety attraction. With AK-47 and M4 assault rifles strapped to their chests, the soldiers cling to colorful steel benches as they are flung back and forth, their scarves and headdresses flapping in the wind. It was decided that a rocket launcher one of them was earlier cradling was better left on solid ground. The group — ranging in age from 18 to 52 — is relaxing at a small amusement park next to the