Pope Francis and dozens of religious leaders yesterday signed a joint appeal to governments to commit to ambitious targets at the upcoming UN climate conference, while promising to do their own part to lead their faithful into more sustainable behavior.

“We have inherited a garden. We must not leave a desert to our children,” said the appeal, which was signed at a formal ceremony in the Apostolic Palace before being handed over to British Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Alok Sharma, who is president of the COP26 UN climate summit to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12.

For the religious leaders, care for the environment is a moral imperative to preserve God’s creation for future generations and to support communities most vulnerable to climate change.

It is an argument that Francis has made repeatedly and most comprehensively in a 2015 encyclical titled Praised Be.

“Faith and Science: An Appeal for COP26” is the latest initiative to rally momentum and outrage ahead the summit, which experts have said is a make-or-break chance to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

It follows a youth summit in Milan, Italy, last week and an earlier appeal by three Christian leaders: Francis, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, who is the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians.

They were yesterday joined by leaders of other major faith groups representing Sunni and Shiite Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Taoism, Jainism, Sikhism and more.

Conspicuously absent was the Dalai Lama. The Vatican has excluded the Tibetan spiritual leader from interfaith events for years to not antagonize China, and an appeal seeking to be heard by a top polluter such as Beijing is no exception.

The summit aims to secure more ambitious commitments to limit global warming to well below 2°C, with a goal of limiting it to 1.5°C higher than pre-industrial levels.

The event is also to focus on mobilizing financing, and protecting vulnerable communities and natural habitats.

Pope Francis is widely expected to attend, although the Vatican has yet to confirm this.